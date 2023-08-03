Headlines

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more; check latest forecast here

'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

DNA Special: Why Haryana government failed to control Nuh violence

Analysis

DNA Special: Why Haryana government failed to control Nuh violence

Haryana CM Khattar has said that it is not possible for the state to 'protect everyone'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

After the Nuh violence in Haryana, the truth about the security arrangements in the state has come to the fore. In a press conference on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clearly said that every person in the state cannot be protected. The remarks by the CM seem like a person defeated by circumstances.

CM Khattar said that 50 or 60 thousand policemen cannot protect 2.80 crore in the state. It is clear that the people of Haryana are responsible for their own security. Under the rule of CM Khattar, Haryana's law and order situation has reached from bad to worst.

We can tell you four such incidents, in which the rule of Haryana failed miserably under the Manohar government.

  • Manohar Lal government failed to stop Nuh violence
  • In 2014, the Manohar Lal government also failed in the Rampal arrest case.
  • In 2016, the Manohar-led government failed to stop the violence in the name of Jat reservation.
  • In 2017, it also failed to stop the violence in the case of Ram Rahim.

These are the cases in which Manohar Lal Khattar did what he said in the press conference. If he says that he will not be able to provide security to every person in case of violence, then it means that even Haryana Police is not doing anything under his rule. There was planned violence in Nuh. Manohar Lal Khattar himself has also accepted this. But it is the misfortune of this state that the government could not stop even the organized violence.

