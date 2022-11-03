DNA Special: Why Elon Musk decided to make Twitter blue tick chargeable? An Indian mind was behind the move

After buying Twitter, Elon Musk first fired three top executives including CEO Parag Agarwal. Musk has announced that now Twitter will charge money for blue ticks. Verified users will have to pay $ 8 per month around Rs 660 per month to maintain this blue badge. And if users do not do this, then Twitter will take back the blue tick. However, Musk has also said that this charge will be different in each country.

After the announcement of Musk on Twitter, people from all over the world started giving reactions. Musk has changed his bio on Twitter to Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.

Now you should also understand why this decision of Elon Musk has caused so much panic all over the world, and why this blue tick of Twitter matters so much.

Twitter verifies some of its specific users through a verification process and gives them blue ticks. Twitter has created many categories and it provides blue ticks to social workers, politicians, officials, people associated with the government system, sportsmen, film artists, journalists and writers.

Apart from this, Twitter also gives blue ticks to other notable celebrities. Getting a blue tick or blue badge simply means that Twitter has verified that user and that account belongs to that person.

READ | Twitter Blue subscribers will not be able to ditch ads anymore

But today, blue badges are seen as a status symbol, and that's why for Twitter users, getting this blue badge is considered nothing less than an achievement.

According to a report of The Guardian, till the year 2021, there were only 4 lakh, blue tick holders, on Twitter. which is only one percent of users and that is why people who have blue tick on Twitter are seen no less than a celebrity.

Musk claims that he is charging a fee for the blue tick, but he will also offer many new features in return. But do you know whose behind the decisions of Musk?

He is Shriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin man, who has been at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco since October 30. According to the report of the New York Times, all major decisions related to Twitter are currently being taken under his supervision.

Sriram Krishnan himself has given information about this on 31 October. He tweeted, "I'm helping Elon Musk along with some of the most amazing people for Twitter. I believe this is a very important company that can have a huge impact on the world, and Elon is the person who will make it possible."