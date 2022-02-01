DNA Special: Why did Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have to hide?

Today, we will take you to the Singhu border in Canada. What the farmers' tractors did at the Singhu border near Delhi, the same situation is taking place in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, today. 20,000 trucks have surrounded this city.

In Canada, the protests are taking place against the mandatory covid vaccine for truck drivers. The protesters reached the official residence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and things worsened so much that Trudeau had to leave his home and go into hiding at an unknown place. This is the same Justin Trudeau who extended his support to the protesters during farmers' movement in India and described the entry of thousands of tractors in Delhi as democratic. But today, the same Trudeau is calling what the truck drivers in his country are doing as undemocratic and also saying that some foreign forces are sponsoring these truck drivers.

Canada's capital, Ottawa, has now been hijacked by 50,000 truck drivers. About 20,000 trucks have been parked on the streets. It is the longest convoy of trucks in the world to date, which has completely halted the functioning of Canada's parliament, government offices and the prime minister's office and residence. Canada's 38 million people don't even know where their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the moment.

This is perhaps the first such incident in the history of the world that the Prime Minister of a country had to leave his official residence to hide from the protesters of his own country. And this incident is also historic because the leader who did this is none other than Trudeau, who, during India's farmers' movement, gave a brilliant lecture on the right to protest in a democracy.

Justin Trudeau then said that he was concerned for the protesting farmers in India and wanted that no harm be done to the farmers who are protesting peacefully. But now that Canadian truck drivers have also taken the capital of their own country hostage like the farmers of India, Justin Trudeau is missing.

Canadian truck drivers are protesting against the mandatory vaccination and stringent Covid restrictions. A few days ago, Justice Trudeau announced that truck drivers who have not yet been vaccinated will have to be quarantined for 14 days when they enter Canada from the US. Apart from this, such drivers will be tested regularly for Covid. And if needed, a fine will also be imposed against them.

There are currently about 3.5 million truck drivers in Canada. Out of these 3.5 lakh truck drivers, about 85% have received both doses their vaccine doses. Only 15% of the drivers are opposed to the vaccine. You can say that only a handful of people have created a major crisis in front of Canada's constitutional system.

In any democracy, the right to protest is considered to be a basic right. But at times, this basic right proves to be its greatest weakness or greatest challenge to democracy.

For example.... About 80% of Canadians have received both doses of the vaccine. 85% of truck drivers are also fully vaccinated. That is, there are people in the majority who want vaccination. But despite this, some who oppose the vaccine have forced the majority-elected government and prime minister to go into hiding.

The farmers' agitation that took place in India also did not have the consent of the farmers across the country. The agitation was confined to Punjab, Haryana and some areas of Uttar Pradesh. But despite this, because of some of the dissenting farmers, the voice of the rest of the farmers remained suppressed. And the same is happening in Canada today.

Of Canada's 3.5 million truck drivers, there are 1,500 drivers who enter the US border every day. And these truck drivers are also important because the weather in Canada is quite cold. Most of the goods sold in supermarkets there come from the US. And it is these truck drivers who deliver this stuff to these supermarkets. So, today we want to tell Justin Trudeau that we are concerned about these thousands of drivers and we want these peaceful protesters to not be harmed in any way. That is, today we want to give Justin Trudeau the same advice that he gave during the farmers' movement of India.

Justin Trudeau's government in Canada is also questioning the funds these protesters receive. And he suspects that some forces in the US and other countries have hijacked this movement.

This movement called Freedom Convoy has been supported by 2 lakh 75 thousand people on Facebook. Apart from this, this movement has received 70,000 donations through different mediums. And it is being said that about four and a half million US dollars i.e., Rs 34 crore have been received as financial assistance to these protesters, so that this movement will last for several days.

It is a coincidence that similar things were revealed during the farmers' agitation in India. Then the security agencies of our country had raised doubts about the financial assistance being received by the farmer organisations from countries like Canada and the US. And they demanded an investigation from these countries. But then these countries did not take any action on this. But now that this is what is happening in Canada, Justice Trudeau is seeing the stake in it.

The farmers' movement of India was an internal matter of our country. But Khalistani organisations in Canada and the US took advantage of it and leaders like Justice Trudeau intervened in India's internal affairs by expressing their concern over it. But today, when the leaders of the US and other countries are making statements in support of Canadian truck drivers, the Canadian government is advising them to stay away from their country's internal affairs.

Imagine how strange it is that these countries interfere in the internal affairs of India without thinking. But when there is a protest here, they want the leaders of other countries not to say anything on it. Justice Trudeau today must think that if the Prime Minister of India gives his support in principle to the truck drivers protesting there, what will be his stand? Will he welcome any such move by the Prime Minister of India?

Former US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have extended their support to the movement. The Canadian government has criticized Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

You will remember, when the farmers' movement was going on in India, at that time, the famous singer of Barbados, Rihanna, environmental activists From Sweden, Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa had tweeted in support of the farmers. And when the Government of India had taken a similar stand, the opposition parties of our country and the media of the Western countries had described the Government of India as intolerant. But today the Western media is silent on this.

Today we want to ask Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa when they will tweet in support of these Canadian protesters. Because these are the truck drivers, who, if they leave work and sit at their homes, there will be a food crisis in Canada. Will they now talk about the rights of these people?

By the way, there is another similarity between the farmers' movement of India and the truck drivers' movement of Canada. On January 29, when the protesters gathered in Ottawa near the parliament and the War Memorial, flags with Hitler's Nazi ideology were waved, which are considered a symbol of fascination.

In 1933, when Adolf Hitler was appointed chancellor of Germany, this flag was adopted as the national flag of Germany. And that's why the Canadian government is calling the truck drivers' protests anti-national.

But, when Khalistan flags were hoisted during the farmers' movement in India, not only was this Canada supporting it. Rather, the MPs there were treating it as democratic. Not only this, Justice Trudeau had also said nothing on the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on January 26, 2021, in which some protesters hoisted the flag of a particular religion at the Red Fort. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing the same bitter truth today.