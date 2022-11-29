DNA Special: Why China is strictly imposing zero-Covid policy despite fierce protests (Photo: IANS)

Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai after protests over China's zero Covid-19 policy continued on Monday. In Xinjiang's Urumchi, 10 people have died due to the new restrictions. But why is China strictly imposing these restrictions despite fierce protests? Here are four big and political reasons behind this.

The first is, China is trying to control the cases of Covid, but this policy has failed. The second reason is the flattery of Jinping by officials because of his growing stature. In fact, in order to show their loyalty to Xi Jinping, the officers continued to strictly implement the rules of the Covid policy.

The third reason is Jinping is being projected as a powerful leader by making this policy successful. This policy has been presented as a vision of Jinping. That's why everyone wants to make it a success by force.

The fourth reason is – the strict implemention of this policy is an attempt to show that Jinping is still a strong politician. These are the four reasons due to which the Zero Covid policy is not being cancelled despite strong opposition.

This is the reason why small protests have spread like a fire of rebellion against Jinping in China today. This protest has now turned not only against the Zero Covid policy, but also against the President of China. There is a big reason behind this too.

Actually, Xi Jinping is going to become the President of China for the third time. In China, the President can hold office only twice. But since 2012, Xi Jinping made a lot of changes in the rules. After the amendment of the constitution, now he can become the President for the third time. For the first time after Mao Zedong, a person will become the President of China for the third time.

Now, it is believed that like Mao Zedong, Xi Jinping will also remain the President of China and the General Secretary of the Communist Party for life. For this reason, this protest is also a political siege of Jinping.