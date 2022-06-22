DNA Special: Why BJP picked Draupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate?

Photo: IANS

It was first the opposition parties who declared Yashwant Sinha, former Union Finance Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, as the joint candidate for the post of President. After a meeting in Delhi of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the big leaders of BJP, former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu will be the NDA Presidential candidate.

The opposition picked Yashwant Sinha, who left the BJP in 2018 and joined leaders opposing Modi. Earlier, opposition parties had proposed Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi to be the candidate. But these leaders refused because they had concerns about the opposition’s chances of getting enough votes to win the presidential election.

BJP’s candidate Draupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman to be nominated for the presidency. The 64 year old comes from the state of Odisha. Caste, region and religion of the candidates matter a lot in the presidential election. When the government has to give a message to the country, it has to reach the citizens, then it chooses the President accordingly. For example: last time the BJP chose Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate for the post of President, who is a Dalit. Now BJP has chosen a tribal woman leader for this post.

Legislative Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat this year. After this, elections will also be held in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the population of tribal communities is very high. Therefore, making Draupadi Murmu the presidential candidate will be considered a big decision. Another thing… She is a woman, so this decision can also be popular among the women of the country.

Math of votes and how the President is elected?

For the election of the President, Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs and MLAs of all states vote. This election is different from other elections because the value of each vote is different. This value is calculated on the basis of the population of each state. The 1971 census is taken as the basis for the population. Because Uttar Pradesh is the largest state of India in terms of population, the value of votes of its MLAs is the highest.

The value of vote of every MLA of Uttar Pradesh is 208. That is, according to this, the value of the vote of 403 MLAs of Uttar Pradesh is 83,824. But on the other hand, the value of vote of an MLA of Sikkim is only 7 because according to the 1971 census, the population of Sikkim is only two lakhs. According to this, the value of the vote of 32 MLAs of Sikkim was only 224.

Now the number of MLAs who take part in this election process is 4,033. All these votes have a value, 5,43,231. While the value of the vote of 776 MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is 5,43,200. That is, the value of vote of every MP is 708.

To get this value, the value of the total vote of all the MLAs is divided by the number of all the MPs. And then this value of 708 comes. The total value of votes of all MPs and MLAs is 10,86,000 More than 50 percent of the votes are needed to win the presidential election. At present, the BJP and its allies have about 48 percent votes. Congress and its allies have 24 percent votes, TMC has 5.4 percent votes, Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress has 4 percent and Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal has around three percent votes. If any one party from YSR Congress or Biju Janata Dal gives its support to NDA then its candidate will win in the Presidential election.

The big thing here is that YSR Congress President Jagamohan Reddy met PM Modi this month and Naveen Patnaik also met PM Modi on 30 May. Therefore, it is possible that both these parties will support BJP in the presidential election.

