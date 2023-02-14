DNA Special: Why are several 'unidentified objects' being spotted in US sky? (photo: Representational image)

Recently, the US shot down three high-altitude airborne objects. An American fighter jet shot down another unidentified flying object on Saturday. This news of UFOs (unidentified flying objects) in the US sky remains a topic of discussion all over the world. Even America couldn't analyse the flying objects.

This is not the first time America has admitted that UFOs have been seen in their skies. However, this is the first time that an American fighter jet has shot down a UFO. So far, three UFOs have been shot down, but no debris has been found. That's why it is difficult to say what was actually being told as UFO.

In 2021, the Pentagon, the US Defense Department, officially released three videos, claiming to be of UFOs. Of the three videos, one was from 2004 and the other from 2015.

Technically, any flying thing about which there is no information is called UFO. It is not right to link it directly with alien technology. But the question is, why are most UFOs seen in the sky of America only? Haim Ished, 87, who led Israel's space security program for 30 years, made a strange claim in 2020.

According to him, there has been an agreement between the aliens visiting the earth and the US government. Ished says that the aliens believe that humans on earth are not yet ready to accept their existence, so they are keeping themselves far away.

he further claimed that there is a galactic federation of aliens. And, there is also a secret underground base of US and alien representatives on Mars.

A detailed report was also published in Israel's largest newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, on these claims. But no one paid heed to his claims.

