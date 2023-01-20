Headlines

Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

Video: Chinese zoo's 'human-like' bear goes viral, stirs online debate

Meet Ruma Devi, who dropped out of school due to poverty, later went to Harvard University for...

DNA Special: Why are Indian wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar? Know their demands

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

DNA Special: Why are Indian wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar? Know their demands

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been the President of the Wrestling Federation of India since 2011.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

The wrestlers who spend their whole life in bringing medals for the country are being ignored by the entire system of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The country's top wrestlers are openly protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by top women wrestlers. These women wrestlers are demanding strict action against the WFI president. Around 200 wrestlers are sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar. 

Singh has been the President of the WFI since 2011. In 2019, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh became the President of WFI for the third time. Singh is facing many serious allegations.  

What are the allegations against the BFI president?

  • Women wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment. According to them, they were exploited in the national wrestling camp.
  • Misbehave with the coach of women wrestlers.
  • Interference in the personal matters of wrestlers.
  • WFI camps are often purposely held in Lucknow because Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh lives there, they said
  • Singh is also accused of arbitrarily making rules, despite winning the medal, he humiliates wrestlers.
  • Wrestlers allege that they have also been receiving death threats.
  • Women wrestlers even alleged that Brij Bhushan used to stay in the same hotel as the players.

READ | Who is WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Know his response to Vinesh Phogat’s sexual harassment claim

What are the wrestlers' demands?

First demand: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should resign from the post of Wrestling Federation President.

Second demand: The Wrestling Federation of India should be dissolved and it should be formed afresh.

Third demand: There should be an impartial inquiry into the allegation of sexual abuse against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The protesting wrestlers said that their fight is with the WFI and its president and they are not protesting against the government. This is why they do not want their platform to become a platform of opposition to the government. However, they said that they will not participate in any tournament until his demands are met.

