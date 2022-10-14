DNA Special: Why are cases of heart attack on the rise? Know reasons behind this fatal trend

File Photo

Today, it has become very difficult to tell what is in our heart, because the heart may deceive anytime - while dancing, partying, exercising in gym, performing drama during Ramlila. Everything may be fine with a person, but the heart can suddenly stop beating and a person who is completely healthy dies. These incidents are happening again and again and the reason for all is heart attack and cardiac attack.

In the last few days, many viral videos of death due to cardiac attack have surfaced. The program of Ramlila was being held in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, an artist playing the role of Lord Shankar suffered a cardiac attack. According to the doctor, he had died before reaching the hospital.

In the last few months, stories of many common people dying of heart attacks have come to the fore. Many celebrities like Raju Srivastava, Siddharth Shukla also died of heart attack. That is, the cases of heart attack have become a common occurrence today. Today our life is social, so we get to see heart attack videos on social media and for some time we are definitely worried about our health. But then forget everything. And this is our biggest mistake.

Figures which will give you an understanding of the seriousness of heart attack

According to the NCRB, the incidence of death due to heart attack in the country has increased by about 53 percent in the last 5 years.

In 2014, 18,309 people died due to heart attack, while in 2019, 28,005 people lost their lives due to heart attack.

Statistics of death due to heart attack in the last 6 years

As we told you in 2014, 18,309 people died due to heart attacks. In 2015, 18,820 people died. In 2016, 21,914 people lost their lives due to heart attacks. Heart attacks became the cause of death of 23,246 people in 2017. In 2018, the death toll due to heart attack increased to 25,764. In 2019, 28,005 people lost their lives due to heart attack.

The thinking so far about heart attacks has changed in the last few years. Earlier, it was believed that only old people get heart attacks, but now this reality has changed. The statistics related to heart attack are more worrying in terms of age

Data from 2016 to 2019 has been released by NCRB about how many people of what age have died due to heart attack. In 2016, 1940 people whose age was between 18 years to 30 years died of heart attack. In 2019, 2381 people died of heart attack, whose age was between 18 years and 30 years.

Similarly, in 2016, 6646 people whose age was between 30 years to 45 years died due to heart attack. In 2019, 7752 people died of heart attack, whose age was between 30 years and 45 years.

In 2016, 8862 people died of heart attack, whose age was between 45 years and 60 years. In 2019, 11 thousand 42 people died of heart attack, whose age was between 45 years and 60 years.

According to doctors, if someone near you has suddenly fallen unconscious and his pulse is also falling, then it means that he has suffered a cardiac arrest. Actually there is a difference between a heart attack and a cardiac arrest.

In this situation, the patient's life can be saved by giving CPR immediately. After initial CPR, the patient can be taken to the hospital. In CPR, placing both your hands in the centre of the patient's chest, vigorously pushes on the chest at the rate of 100 to 120 times per minute. After each blow, the chest is allowed to return to its normal position. This is done until medical help is received.

According to a report, 4 out of 10 people who die of heart attack in India are below 45 years of age, while in 10 years the number of people who die of heart attack has increased by 75 percent and this is a matter of great concern.

What has happened due to which the number of heart attacks is increasing rapidly in the country?

There has been a lot of change in our lifestyle in the last few years. Nowadays, the use of alcohol and smoking is becoming more common among the youth. It is starting to be seen as a status symbol. The result of this is that diseases related to heart and lungs increase. Their chances of a heart attack increase by 50 percent.

Nowadays, people have become very careless about food. Junk food has become everyone's favourite dish now. But these junk foods are fried and are fatal for us. Due to this cholesterol increases in the body and its direct effect is on the heart.

Today, everyone has to move forward and so have to work continuously. This work pressure has become so much that the poor heart cannot handle it.

Building a great body is a big goal of youth today. But in the pursuit of fulfilling the target, he makes such a mistake which is heavy on his life. Along with sweating in the gym, they start taking steroids and too much nutrition in the pursuit of a better body as soon as possible and this nutrition becomes fatal for their heart. This causes blockages and increases the chances of a heart attack.

Apart from this, constant stress, high blood pressure and not getting enough sleep are some of the reasons that increase the chances of heart attack.

How to keep the heart fit?