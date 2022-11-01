Search icon
DNA Special: Why 400 people were allowed on the 'hanging bridge' of Morbi against the allowed limit of 100?

The 4.5-feet wide and 765-feet long bridge was reopened on October 26 after undergoing repairs and renovation for six months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 05:58 AM IST

Morbi bridge collapse - File Photo

The death toll in the Gujarat bridge collapse reached 134 on Monday even as scores others were feared to be still trapped in the muddy waters of Machchhu river as rescue operations halted in the evening. 

At least 400 people were on the 143-year-old ‘hanging bridge’ when it snapped, and over 200 people fell into the waters, leading to one of the worst tragedies the state has ever witnessed. But the question here is that why so many people were allowed to enter the bridge against the allowed limit of 100 people? 

The ‘huge crowd’ of 400 people included children and women. To walk on the bridge, a major tourist attraction, tickets for adult cost Rs 17 while that for children cost Rs 12. 

The capacity of the bridge is 100 people, but 300 additional people were sent on it. This was done to earn Rs 5,100 more putting hundreds of lives at stake. 

Instead of taking responsibility of the mishap, Morbi Municipality is busy giving clarifications, saying it was unaware of the bridge being reopened. 

Whether it’s a new bridge or an old one has been renovated, is is mandatory to get its strength and efficiency checked by an expert. 

However, according to the Morbi municipality, the bridge was opened without its permission after the repair work, and people were allowed to go on the bridge without the administration’s permission. The municipality claims that the company neither got it verified by the municipal engineers nor got the fitness certificate before opening the bridge.   

While Morbi Municipality Commissioner is confidently claiming that the bridge was reopened without civic body’s permission, a video dated October 23 shows a full-fledged opening ceremony of the bridge post renovation. The event was organised by Oreva group, which had received the contract to repair and renovate the bridge. Company owner Jaisukh Bhai Patel was also present at the event and had claimed that the bridge was completely safe to use after the repair work. 

