DNA Special: Who will benefit from Adani power plant in Jharkhand at the cost of climate? (representatinal image)

India is the third largest carbon emitter in the world after China and the US. The country has set a target of net zero emissions by 2070. Amid this, a thermal power plant in Jharkhand's Godda has become the bone of contention.

For the unversed, Bangladesh has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Power Ltd for importing electricity from its thermal power plant in Jharkhand. It was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bangladesh tour in 2015.

On December 16, 2022, this thermal power plant started producing 800 MW of electricity in the first phase. Electricity was supplied to Bangladesh. The Jharkhand government will also get 25% power from this power plant.

But many questions are being raised about this power plant including whether this power plant was approved to benefit Adani Group. And whether the land was forcefully taken away from the local people. On June 7, 2022, a report was released by the Bangladesh Working Group on External Debt and India-based Growthwatch.

It is alleged in this report that Adani Power has acquired land for setting up this power plant in Jharkhand without giving proper compensation to the farmers.

READ | Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Is rapid rail better than metro? Know how can it change travelling experience in Delhi-NCR

The report also states that the environmental and social cost of hazardous air pollutants and carbon dioxide emissions from this power plant will be Rs 5,569 crore per year. According to the information, 1800 tonnes of coal will be burnt in a day in this power plant of Godda. Due to this, 900 feet-long smoke will spread pollution up to 8 miles.

The Washington Post published a report in December 2022, which claimed the government ignored the impact of the power plant on the environment and approved the plant which will benefit Gautam Adani. It claimed that more than 60 percent of Adani Group's earnings come from coal-based businesses.

When India has set a target of meeting half of its electricity needs from renewable energy sources by 2030, is it appropriate to set up such thermal power plants that too for providing electricity to another country?