DNA Special: Who’s winning UP Assembly Elections after four phases?

In the four phases held so far, 57 per cent of the seats in Uttar Pradesh have been elected. That is, voting has taken place. So, today, we will also analyse who has had a huge fight in the four phases that have taken place so far.

In Uttar Pradesh, around 59 per cent polling was recorded in the fourth phase today in 59 seats spread over nine districts. These figures are up to 5 pm. And the voting took place until 6 pm. So, there may be some changes in them. Last time, 61.92 per cent voting was recorded in these seats.

Of the nine districts where polling was held today, except Pilibhit and Banda districts, the rest of the districts fall in the Awadh region and these are a total of seven districts. These include Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Fatehpur.

Last time, the BJP had done a clean sweep in 59 seats of these 9 districts. Then out of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51, the Samajwadi Party four and the Congress and the BSP two each.

Today, during the voting in these seats, our team was present on ground zero. We anticipate that the BJP can repeat its spectacular performance of 2017 in this area. That is, in the first and second phase, the Samajwadi Party batted well and kept the BJP tied up. But now it’s out of breath it has become very difficult to score runs in the rest of the stages.

One reason behind this is that the BJP has also changed its strategy.

We had told you how, in the first and second phases, Akhilesh Yadav had prepared a new formula in the lab of his politics by not relying only on the formula of Muslim plus Yadav vote bank, in which he wanted to organize different castes and create a new vote bank. But our assessment is that in the third and fourth phases, this formula did not work much for Akhilesh Yadav. Because the BJP responded with a new formula it created.

In today's phase, Bjp's 17 candidates were from OBC community, 16 from Dalit, 9 Brahmins, 9 Thakurs, 6 from Baniya and Kayastha samaj and one from Sikhism. Apart from this, one of the candidates was also from the Khatri community. That is, in this phase, the BJP's social engineering has complicated the equations of Akhilesh Yadav.

If you talk about today's voting pattern, you can understand it in five points.

Point 1: Based on what our team saw during Ground Zero, our assessment is that the BJP has performed brilliantly in this phase. And the BJP has got the votes of Hindus, especially the backward castes, in an organised manner. That is, many villages have voted in favour of the BJP at the same time. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party did not get much advantage in these seats. And that could increase their anxiety. Akhilesh Yadav knew this and that is why he had given fewer tickets to candidates from the Muslim and Yadav communities in this phase. But this time his social engineering was not very effective.

Point 2: After the first and second phase, now the BJP is not suffering much in the remaining stages. And the BJP may repeat the previous performance in districts like Lucknow, Banaras, Allahabad and Gorakhpur. That is, the loss to the BJP in these districts may not be equal.

Point 3: In the fourth phase, the BJP's Modi Plus Yogi factor has come down heavily on the Samajwadi Party's Muslim Plus Yadav factor.

Point 4: Today, Rae Bareli, which is considered to be a Congress stronghold, also went to the polls, which has a total of five seats. Last time, out of the seven seats that the Congress had won across UP, two of them had won from the same district. But we are predicting that this time the Congress will not be able to survive even these two seats in Rae Bareli. Because the contest here is visible between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. Congress President Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Rae Bareli, but this time she did not hold a single rally in the region. And Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also could not do anything special.

Point 3: Today, voting has taken place in seven districts of Avadh, the issue of Ram Temple has been important there.

Today, in some seats, no votes were cast in the name of candidates. Instead, the votes are in the name of Yogi and Akhilesh. And such is our assessment that there may be a thorny contest in some of the seats of the fourth phase. And here the win-win margin can be between 500 to 1000 votes.

Apart from this, there may be a situation of Super over between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party in Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri.

If we talk about the voting held so far in Uttar Pradesh, so far 231 seats in 45 districts have been voted. That is, 57% of the seats have been voted. Out of 403 seats required to form the government, more than 202 seats have been voted. Now the next stages that are left will be like the boxing rounds. Voting will be held in 172 seats spread over 30 districts. Of these, eight districts are from Avadh and 22 districts are from Purvanchal. If you tell you the essence of the four-phase voting held so far, it is that there is not much challenge before the BJP now. And in these phases, votes can fall in the name of Modi and Yogi more than caste and religion. Apart from this, in the coming 3 phases, there will be an ordeal of the alliance partners of the BJP and Samajwadi party. Because the election is slowly moving towards Purvanchal.

Of the three phases left in Uttar Pradesh, Purvanchal is very important. And in this area, the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency Varanasi also falls. That is why Prime Minister Modi is now holding rallies continuously and at his rally in Barabanki, he made a big attack on the Samajwadi Party on the issue of ‘Parivarvad’.