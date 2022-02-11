DNA Special: Who’s leading after first phase of Uttar Pradesh Polls?

We will give you an analysis of the first phase of voting that took place in western Uttar Pradesh. In today's election match, Yogi Adityanath entered the fray with the formula of 80-20 -- 80 per cent Hindu voters and 20 per cent Muslim voters. With the help of this formula, they tried to polarize votes. Akhilesh Yadav was in the fray with the social engineering of Jat plus Muslim votes. This time the alliance of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary has tied up the BJP candidates to some extent. And it seems like they haven't been able to play freely.

Out of the 11 districts where voting was held, seven districts have 25 per cent or more Muslim voters. Among them is Muzaffarnagar district, which has about 41 per cent Muslim population. And there has been one to two percent more voting than in 2017. In which districts how much voting has taken place, you can see on your TV screen.

Last time, the BJP had won 53 of these 58 seats. While Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, BSP 2 and Rashtriya Lok Dal won one seat. But today the pattern of voting in these seats looked completely different.

Today, Zee News team was present in these seats during the voting and our guess is that Muslim voters have voted in these seats in a powerful way. While the enthusiasm among the Hindu voters appeared less. You can see these long lines of Muslim voters at the polling booths.

Yogi Adityanath's formula was eighty-twenty. That is, the BJP was on uniting the remaining 80 per cent of the Hindu voters except 20 per cent of the Muslim voters. But Akhilesh Yadav kept 20 per cent of the Muslim voters united and divided 80 per cent of the Hindu voters into separate parts, and for this, he did social engineering in a powerful way. For example, Muzaffarnagar has a Muslim population of 41 per cent, but in six assembly seats of this district, Akhilesh Yadav did not give ticket to a single Muslim candidate.

We estimate that today, Muslim voters have voted unitedly in favour of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal. That is, a handful of Muslim voters may have gone to other parties. But most Muslims have voted for the alliance. Apart from Muslims, the votes of the Jat community also have a good influence in these seats.

Out of the total 71 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, there are 29 seats on which if Muslim and Jat voters vote unitedly for a party, then the victory of that party's candidate is considered certain. And, as we told you, Muslim voters have voted unitedly. At the same time, the BJP has probably failed to break the Jat voters as well. What we saw during the reporting on Ground Zero, we are estimating it accordingly.

According to it, about 65 per cent of the Jat voters have voted for Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary's party. And 35 per cent Jat voters have gone with the BJP. That is, it seems that Akhilesh Yadav managed to do the social engineering of the Muslim and Jat vote bank.

You can also say that the Muslim voter was united in the first phase of voting, but the Hindu votes were divided. And if that's really what has happened, it's good news for Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP MLAs left the party and it did not cut tickets of many MLAs in these seats. That is, there was no wave against Yogi and the BJP. But there has been a wave against some MLAs. Out of the 58 seats in the first phase, the BJP has cut tickets of only 14 MLAs.