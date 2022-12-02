DNA Special: Who are Tyre Extinguishers and how they are trying to fight pollution?

Representational Image

Imagine waking up one morning and finding your car tyres deflated. The first thought that will come to your mind is that it might be punctured. But then, you notice a slip on the windshield which says that your tyres have been deflated because your car emits a lot of pollution.

Well, this may not be a mere imagination, but a reality. Tyres of thousands of cars across 18 major cities of the world have been deflated and a slip has been left behind, citing pollution as the reason. This is being done by a group, which aims at deflating car tyres, claiming that this will make our lives better.

The name of this group is Fire Extinguishers, who claim to be environment protectors. The group claims to have deflated the tyres of around 900 SUVs i.e. sports utility vehicles between Monday night and Tuesday morning this week. According to reports, overnight, the group simultaneously deflated SUVs in a total of 18 cities across 8 countries.

The group claims to have deflated tyres in different cities of Netherlands, France, Germany, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, and the United States.

The group claimed to have deflated the tyres of a record 900 vehicles at once for the first time. Earlier in September, this group had simultaneously deflated the tyres of 600 vehicles in 9 countries.

The Tyre Extinguishers is an organised group fighting against pollution across the world. This group believes that SUVs cause a lot of pollution and that they are a symbol of luxury and status.

The group has its website called www.tyreextinguishers.com, which mentions all the necessary information - why and how this group deflates tyres, how to join the group and what to do after that.

When this group deflates tyres, it also leaves a slip on the windshield which mentions that “we have deflated the tyres, you will be angry, but don’t take it personally. It wasn’t for you, it was for your car.” further, the pollution caused by SUVs and other related information is given.

The group was formed in March this year to fight against pollution. Till date, it claims to have deflated around 10,000 SUVs across several countries.

The group claims that SUVs have been the second biggest contributor to carbon dioxide in the world over the past 10 years, after the power sector. According to statistics, in 2018, 1405 metric tonnes more carbon dioxide was released from the power sector as compared to 2010. During the same period, SUVs emitted 544 metric tonnes more carbon dioxide. While heavy industry, trucks, aviation, shipping and other cars emit less carbon dioxide than SUVs. The most surprising thing is that SUVs caused more pollution than heavy industry during this period.