DNA Special: Which country sprang a surprise at UN’s vote on Russia?

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, a resolution of censure against Russia was passed in the UN General Assembly. Here’s the full scorecard of this voting.

There are a total of 193 countries in the United Nations, but only 181 countries participated in this vote. Of these, 141 countries supported the censure motion against Russia. 5 opposed it while 35 countries were present during the voting but did not exercise their votes.

That is, this censure motion against Russia received 20 more votes than what’s needed for a majority of 121 votes. You may be wondering what harm this proposal will do to Russia.

The answer is that the United Nations will not recognize any of the countries and territories that Russia has acquired under military action.

In addition, Russia will have to withdraw its troops from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally. However, how much will Russia consider this proposal, remains a big question. Because the countries against which such resolutions are often passed in the United Nations do not accept them. And Russia will probably do the same.

There were also some big surprises hidden for the world in this voting.

The first surprise is that China kept itself abstained from voting. When the whole world is saying that Russia and China are forming a new bloc together against the US and the West, it is a little surprising that China does not openly support Russia. This also shows that China is a country that looks only at its own interests and its own selfishness.

Like China, India also kept itself out of voting. There's no surprise in it though. Because at this time, India's effort is not to offend the West and also not go against Russia. But Pakistan's abstaining from voting is a big surprise.

Between 1945 and 1990, when the Cold War was fought between the US and the Soviet Union for 45 years, Pakistan was in the US camp at that time. Its policies were against the Soviet Union. But today, Pakistan has supported Russia in a way by not voting in the United Nations and it has gone against the US. Behind this, there may also be a meeting between Imran Khan and Putin.

Another thing, when the world is trying to isolate Russia in the case of the attack on Ukraine, Imran Khan has become the first leader in the world to sign a trade deal with Russia. Pakistan has signed an agreement with Russia to import natural gas.

Afghanistan also surprised the world in this vote. Afghanistan has voted against Russia. Imagine, what a joke it is that the Taliban government in Afghanistan is accepting the censure motion against Russia as right, while millions of people are being oppressed in Afghanistan in the name of Islamic jihad.

There were only five votes in favour of Russia. And these five votes include one vote of Russia itself. In addition to that, Syria, North Korea, Belarus and the African country of Eritrea also voted in support of Russia. That is, no major country voted in support of Russia. And this is the biggest insult to Russia so far on the UN platform.