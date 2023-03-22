DNA Special: When is salt harmful for you?

It is very important for all of us to consume salt in food, according to taste and need. Without salt, food is tasteless and bland. But you will be surprised to know that excessive consumption of salt leads to the death of humans all over the world. Recently a report from the World Health Organization has explained why salt is proving fatal. According to this WHO report, every year around 18,90,000 people around the world die because of eating too much salt.

Only 3 percent of the world's population is consuming the right amount of salt. 97 percent of the world's population does not know how much salt should be consumed. At present the average use of salt per person in the world is 10.8 grams. While the WHO has set a maximum limit of 5 grams per person consumption of salt. That means we are consuming double the amount of salt

WHO has recommended that people above 18 years of age should aim for less than 5 grams of salt and in the case of children, this quantity should be even less.

These figures are proof that it is healthy to take salt in limited quantities, not according to taste. If we all reduce the amount of salt, the graph of deaths due to heart diseases worldwide every year can be brought down. WHO estimates that consuming less salt can save the lives of 22 lakh people by 2025 and about 70 lakh lives can be saved by 2030.

Consuming too much salt can lead to high blood pressure. One reason for heart disease is excessive salt intake. Taking too much salt can cause kidney disease. Salt can also be the reason for weakening of bones, hair fall and skin damage. The number of heart patients in India has increased continuously. According to the doctors, the taste of salt is also behind this.