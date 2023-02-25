DNA Special: What's the outcome of Russia-Ukraine war as it completes one year?

DNA Special: What's the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war as it completes one year? (file photo)

The Russia-Ukraine war has completed one year. Russia formally started the war on February 24 last year but the war still continues. But what has been achieved from this war? Who succeeded in his mission, who benefited and who suffered a loss?

Starting the war on February 24, 2022, it seemed that it was not a difficult task for Russia to win it, but a small country like Ukraine has made it an uphill task for Russia. According to a Forbes report, Ukraine has suffered a loss of Rs 50 lakh crores in this war.

Russia has completely destroyed 12 airports in Ukraine. The war did not spare the schools and the children as well. Till now more than 2,500 schools have fallen prey to this war. 1.40 lakh houses have been damaged in Ukraine and 3 major ports of Ukraine have been ruined. Two out of every 10 hospitals in Ukraine have come under the grip of war.

Ukraine claimed that more than 299 Russian fighter jets and more than 6,593 cannons have been destroyed. Apart from this, Ukraine said that it has destroyed Russia's 287 helicopters, 5,215 military vehicles, 873 cruise missiles and 3,350 tanks and other things.

READ | FATF suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine war

Ukraine also knows that as long as America and NATO stand with it, it will be very difficult for Russia to defeat it. No one knows when the result of the war will come out, but Zelensky does not want to accept defeat and Putin wants to win at any cost..Zelensky has again said that 2023 will be the year of victory.

UN has claimed in its report that 7,199 people of Ukraine have died in this war while 11,756 people have been injured. This war created a new wall between the West and Russia. Russian companies are getting blacklisted. Many international brands have pulled out their business from there.

China has deepened its friendship with Russia, but it is also maintaining a balanced distance. Overall, the world seems to be slowly dividing into two camps.