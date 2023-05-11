Photo: File | DNA Special: What's Pakistan government, Army's role in Imran Khan's arrest?

A civil war-like situation had broken out in Pakistan after the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The country which was already suffering from several economic and financial issues including, poverty, unemployment, and inflation is now witnessing extreme public outrage against the Pakistan government and Army.

Imran Khan often used to provoke his supporters that if he was arrested, thousands and millions of his supporters would take to the streets to protest. This is what is happening in Pakistan today. These riots and protests have become the reason for the deaths of more than ten people so far.

From government offices to army installations, protesters have stormed government and army offices and buildings. Even the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi was vandalised. In Lahore, the Governor's House and the army commander's house were burnt. The homes of many military officers were attacked.

The army has been deployed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Consequently, martial law has been imposed and now both these provinces are now completely under army control. The Internet has been shut down across Pakistan to control the violence. All schools and colleges have been closed. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in major cities. Section 144 has been imposed across Pakistan.

Imran Khan's supporters reportedly protested in New York against his arrest in Canada and demonstrations were also reported in London. These violent protests and riots indicate that the Pakistani army's grip on Pakistan is now weakening and the popularity of Imran Khan has increased in Pakistan.

The National Accountability Bureau had issued an arrest warrant against Imran Khan on May 1, so why was he arrested eight days later?

This was done to hamper the growing popularity of Imran Khan in Pakistan. Everything is happening according to the plans of the Pakistani army and the Shehbaz government. So Imran Khan's popularity can be hurt. Pakistan government and Army are doing this with the help of Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau i.e. NAB. The NAB is notorious in Pakistan as an investigative agency that silences opposition leaders on the orders of the government.

What is NAB and its role in Imran Khan’s arrest?

In Pakistani media and politics, there are allegations against NAB that it does not go against army officers. During the investigation of corruption cases, the organisation does not lay its hands on influential people. And the chairman of NAB always becomes a trusted officer of the ruling party.

The NAB was formed by former Pakistan President and Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf in 1999 during his tenure. Since then, the ruling party has used the NAB only against its opponents. During the Imran Khan government, leaders of the Pakistan People's League have also been in its custody, including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Finally, Imran Khan has now been arrested. But it was not just the Shehbaz government alone. The biggest role in Imran's arrest is that of the Pakistani army. Imran Khan is also openly engaged with the Pakistani army. In such a situation, if Imran Khan returns to power and he becomes the Prime Minister, then the Pakistani army will come under his command.

This is the reason why the army is putting all its power to prevent Imran Khan from becoming prime minister again. Since Imran left the Prime Minister’s office, the Shehbaz government and the army have filed more than a hundred cases against him. These cases include involvement in terrorist activities, corruption, spreading violence, and contempt of court.

Toshakhana case

Imran Khan has been convicted in the Toshakhana case after his arrest in the $60 billion Al Qadri Trust scam case. According to the rules, gifts received on foreign tours have to be deposited in the Toshakhana if the price is more than a fixed price. Imran Khan is accused of selling gifts worth crores of rupees from Toshakhana when he was the Prime Minister.

In the Toshakhana case, attempts have been made to arrest Imran Khan many times in the past. But he managed to get bail from the court every time. But now after his arrest in the Al Qadri Trust scam, he has also been convicted in the Toshakhana case.