DNA Special: What's causing the change in monsoon pattern this year?

Monsoon has changed its track this year. Usually, it hits the states of South India first. That is, first it rains in the southern states including Kerala, Karnataka, then gradually the monsoon clouds spread all over India. But this time, the route of the clouds has changed. Instead of in South, where the monsoon rains used to occur earlier, rains occured earlier in other parts of the country. Monsoon started simultaneously in Kerala and East India.

This time, the monsoon knocked in Mumbai and Delhi together after 62 years. Monsoon clouds are raining in South India as well as in Eastern India. Monsoon rain happening in many states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra. But why the pattern of monsoon has changed?

On June 15, Cyclone Biparjoy hit the coast of Gujarat, which caused massive devastation. Due to this cyclonic storm, the progress of monsoon slowed down on the west coast, the effect of which is visible in the form of this big change. Meteorologists had already said that the monsoon is going to be normal. This is a big relief, but the problem is that the rain pattern has changed.

The rains in the month of May in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh was also a trailer for the same. From which it is clear that the change was visible even before the arrival of monsoon. Meteorologists had given the date of arrival of monsoon in Delhi as June 27, but the monsoon arrived in Delhi two days earlier.

- In 2020, the first monsoon rain in Mumbai was on 14th June. Delhi got cloudy on 25th June after 11 days.

- In 2021, the first monsoon rains occurred in Mumbai on 9th June, then the monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 13.

- Monsoon hit Mumbai on June 11 in 2022. Delhi received its first monsoon rains on June 30.

- In 2023, the monsoon changed its course completely. Monsoon hit Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously on 25th June.

