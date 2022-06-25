DNA Special: What other political parties can learn from the Shiv Sena rebellion

Whatever has happened in Shiv Sena, there are two big lessons for the rest of the political parties in India.

Sharad Pawar went to Matoshree and met Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. This meeting happened at a time when Sanjay Raut had said yesterday that if the rebel MLAs return to Mumbai, then Shiv Sena can break its alliance with Congress and NCP.

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde has left for Delhi from Guwahati and he may meet big BJP leaders. BJP has offered Eknath Shinde five ministerial posts in the state government and two ministerial posts in the central government.





Uddhav Thackeray also held an important meeting with the district level leaders of Shiv Sena yesterday, in which some councillors of BMC also participated. In fact, no party is run by MLAs alone. Rather, there are MPs in that party, there are councillors as well and there are all the big office bearers of the party. Uddhav Thackeray is trying to tell by meeting with these leaders that even though he now has 12 MLAs out of 55 left, the party organisation and all the big leaders and workers are with him. However, big leaders of 12 districts of the state did not attend this meeting.Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also made a big statement. He has said that Shiv Sena workers have not yet come out on the streets. But the day they will hit the streets, victory will be of the real soldiers of Shiv Sena.The impact of this statement of Sanjay Raut is also visible in Maharashtra. Today, the office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kundlakar was vandalised in Kurla, Mumbai. Shiv Sena workers also created ruckus outside his house. Apart from this, in Mumbai itself, all the posters of another rebel Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande were torn down and slogans were raised against him. The posters of Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against Shiv Sena in Nashik, were sooted and during this time Shiv Sena workers openly challenged him to come to Mumbai.

Whatever has happened in Shiv Sena, there are two big lessons for the rest of the parties

The first is that when a family becomes the largest in a party, the leaders and workers of that party get away from it. They become disillusioned with the party. That is, in family parties, a very deep gulf arises between the leaders of the family and the ground, which becomes very difficult to fill after a time. It is happening for Uddhav Thackeray now

The second lesson is that the parties whose ideologies do not match should not come together. The alliance formed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP to gain power in Maharashtra was actually nothing more than ideological and ideological dishonesty. Shiv Sena is such a party, which believes in the ideology of Hindutva. Whereas the ideology of Congress is completely opposite to it. And NCP is such a party, which was founded against the principles of Congress. In the year 1999, Sharad Pawar formed the NCP party after getting angry with Sonia Gandhi. But to get power, NCP allied with Congress, and Shiv Sena separated its ideology and formed the government in Maharashtra with the help of these two parties. And this ideological dishonesty forced the MLAs of Shiv Sena to revolt.

This teaches us whether to get power or not to get it or get it late, but in politics one should not compromise on ideology. Imagine what would have happened if Shiv Sena had not made this alliance and stuck to its ideology of Hindutva. Uddhav Thackeray may not have become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, but he would have been a much stronger leader in today's date. Shiv Sena would have got full benefit from it in Lok Sabha to State Legislative Assembly and BMC elections as well.

If Shiv Sena can run without the Thackeray family, then the Congress can also run without the Gandhi family. After this political development, the leaders in the Congress who are angry with the Gandhi family may have had the seeds of revolt in their mind or a ray of hope would have arisen in their mind today. Because at one time Shiv Sena could not even be imagined without the Thackeray family. But Eknath Shinde easily took over this party from Uddhav Thackeray. And if this rebellion can happen in Shiv Sena party then in future Congress party can also run without Gandhi family.