DNA Special: What is video game addiction? How serious is the problem in India?

Photo: Pexels

A 16-year-old boy from Lucknow murdered his mother due to his addiction to playing video games. This boy's mother would often stop him from playing video games. This boy got upset and took such a big step. Similarly, a 16-year-old boy from Hyderabad withdrew Rs 36 lakh from his mother's bank account to pursue his hobby of video games.

The boy who killed his mother in Lucknow used to play online games on his smart phone for 12 hours a day. During this time, he locked himself in a room so that no one could stop him from playing games. This boy used to have fights with his family every day because they used to stop him from playing online games. Several times, attempts were made to snatch his mobile phone from the boy but he threatened to leave the house, after which he had to return his mobile phone. This 16-year-old boy became so upset with his mother, he killed her and for two days he hid her body in the house.

From this news, you can imagine how serious a problem the addiction of online gaming has created. Similarly, a 16-year-old boy in Hyderabad wanted to reach the Advance Level of a game, for which he withdrew Rs 36 lakh from his mother's bank account. The family of this boy first felt that some bank fraud had happened to them. But when this matter reached the police and all the transactions were investigated, it was found that this boy was spending one and a half to two lakh rupees to go to the next level of every game. And in this way, he slowly wasted 36 lakh rupees.

Because of online gaming, now the children of our country are committing thefts in their own homes, withdrawing money from their parents' bank accounts and also committing crimes like murder and kidnapping.

The central government had banned the PUBG game in India. But now a South Korean company has launched this game in India with a changed name. 41 percent of India's population is under 20 years of age. These children are badly caught by the addiction of online gaming apps.

In a survey conducted in the year 2020, 65 percent of children under the age of 20 believed that they are ready to give up food and sleep to play online games. Many children are even ready to steal their parents' money for this.

There was a time when children used to come from school to play with their friends. Maybe you too played in the parks in your childhood after coming from school or on vacation. At that time there was a game of hide and seek, there were games like kho-kho, kabaddi and tug of war. After that, time changed and children were limited to the activities in schools. Today their laptop, computer and mobile phone has become the new playground for the children.

At present, the children of our country play online games for an average of 218 minutes in a day. Earlier it was 151 minutes on average in 24 hours. When the lockdown was imposed for the first time in the year 2020, then in its first few months more than 700 crores online games were installed on different digital devices in India. In the year 2018, the number of people playing online games in India was 26 crore 90 lakh, which will be 51 crore by the end of this year. In 2019, the online gaming industry in India was Rs 8,300 crore, but this industry will also become Rs 21 thousand crore this year.

The big thing is that global Box Office collection of films in the world is 3 lakh 23 thousand crores. Whereas the global mobile gaming industry is 15 and a half lakh crores.

This problem is not considered very serious in our country. Parents also don't take it too seriously. But you understand it in such a way that online games are ruining children both physically and mentally.

Due to this the problem of obesity in children is increasing. According to a report, the weight of children in India has increased by four to five kilograms after Covid. The reason for this is that you do not have to go anywhere for online gaming. You can play these games sitting in one place all day. This is affecting the eyes of the children as well. Children's sleep pattern has deteriorated and they are now getting less sleep due to this. Children are feeling less hungry.

In a study it has also been found that children who play online games do not like other activities. That is, they stop talking to their parents, they start living separately. They also get disillusioned with studies.

Online gaming is like an addiction. If a child gets addicted to it, then it becomes difficult for him to understand what he is doing right and what he is doing wrong.

Just like in every game, there is victory and defeat, so it happens in online games too. But because of the money involved in this, the children start getting irritated if they lose and from a young age, they are in danger of going into depression. Apart from this, there is so much violence in online games that children get attracted towards violence.

India can learn a lot from China today if it wants. Like India, China is also a huge market for online gaming, but last year the Chinese government made new rules to protect children from its addiction, according to which online gaming companies of China will have to ensure that children Get to play online games for only 3 hours in a week. Action will be taken against those companies which do not do so. There is a need to make strict rules on this in India too.