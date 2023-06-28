DNA Special: What is Uniform Civil Code and why is it important? (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. He said that running a country with multiple sets of laws is impractical and reiterated the need to provide equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

But what is UCC and why it is necessary to be brought? The Constitution states that there should be no discrimination against any citizen on the basis of caste, religion, colour, or language. If the same crime is committed by criminals belonging to two different communities, both will get the same punishment.

According to section 494 of the IPC, no man or woman can remarry without divorcing the wife or husband. If he does so, he can be sentenced to seven years. But this section does not apply to the Muslim community because, according to the personal law of Muslims, they have the right to do 4 marriages.

Communities that have their own personal laws continue to oppose the Uniform Civil Code. They believe that the Uniform Civil Code is tantamount to interfering in their religious affairs. It is believed that after its arrival, the condition of Indian women will improve. The rights of women are limited in the personal law of some communities. After the implementation of UCC, uniform rules will apply on issues like marriage, rights to ancestral property and adoption.

There may have been a political tussle in the country regarding the UCC, but there is also a state in the country where the Uniform Civil Code is in force since 154 years ago. It is Goa. That state is Goa. The UCC is in force in Goa since 1869 during the Portuguese rule. With the merger of Goa with India in 1961, the UCC has also been kept in force. For this reason, the rules made under the UCC are applicable in Goa, such as having more than one marriage is a crime.