DNA Special: What is the idea behind Agnipath scheme, how armed forces will benefit

Government of India launched a new Agnipath recruitment scheme for jobs in the Indian Armed Forces. Under this scheme, youths from 17.5 years to 21 years of age will be recruited in the army for only four years and they will be called Agniveers. Every year about 50,000 Agniveers will be recruited in three wings of the defence forces.

What was the need for Agnipath scheme? Here’s the idea behind it.

The plan will reduce the average age of Indian soldiers. More and more youth will be able to serve in the forces. Their capacity will be more and they will be more productive. The average age of Indian soldiers is 32 years while the average age of American soldiers is 27 years and the average age of British soldiers is 30 years. With the help of this scheme, the average age of Indian soldiers will be brought down from 32 to 26 years in the next few years.

Secondly, this will enable the government to spend more money on the purchase of weapons. So far, the government had to spend more than half of the defence budget on giving salaries and pensions to the soldiers. But with the implementation of this scheme, these expenses will be gradually reduced.

In the year 2020-21, India’s defence budget was Rs 4,85,000 crore. Out of this, 28 percent i.e., Rs 1,34,000 crore were spent by the government on salary. 26 percent i.e., Rs 1,28,000 crore were spent on giving pension to ex-servicemen. Only 27 percent i.e., Rs 1,31,000 crore were spent on buying new weapons. 54 percent of the defence budget is spent only on salary and pension and so that the government is not able to give much attention to the modernization of the army even if it wants to.

But after this scheme, this expenditure can be reduced. You can say that the government has done cost cutting under this scheme. At present, in our country, the government gives pension to 32 lakh ex-servicemen. And, this expenditure of pension has increased considerably with the implementation of the One Rank-One Pension Scheme.

Thirdly, it will increase the availability of highly skilled workforce in our country. The soldiers who are in the army also have leadership qualities along with discipline.

Apart from this, these soldiers are well aware of how to deal with difficult situations. So, when a jawan of the Army comes and works in our society, it will lead to the progress of the country and increase the availability of highly skilled workforce.

Young, lean militaries around the world

There are now more than 80 countries in the world where it is mandatory for citizens to serve in the military for a few years. Prominent among them are South Korea, North Korea, Russia, Israel, Brazil, Turkey, Norway and Finland.

In these countries, young people between the ages of 18 and 27 have to enlist in the army for a set period of time and then they are retired. This period is one and a half years in the army of Austria. In Israel, every citizen has to serve in the military for three years. This has given two great benefits to these countries.

First, the armies of these countries are much younger than the armies of other countries. And the other, these countries do not have to spend much money on giving pension to their ex-servicemen due to this. As a result, they are able to spend more money on defence research and the purchase of new weapons.

Apart from this, there are some countries which have adopted a very different policy for recruitment in the army. In the United States, only those soldiers who have been in the military for 20 years get their pensions. There is a law in the US under which 80 percent of soldiers are retired within the eighth year of their service. The government does not give any pension to these soldiers. The new model of recruitment that the Indian government has brought in the forces, is very similar to that of the US. There are also many countries that now recruit soldiers only for a certain period of time. In Britain, soldiers in different positions are recruited for two to four and then they are retired with a special package.