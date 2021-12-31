DNA Special: What Indians searched on Google this year

The year 2021 has been a very turbulent year. And during this time people saw many such things, which probably no one had even imagined. The second wave of Covid shook the people of India this year and lakhs of people also died during this period. It seemed that most of the people of India would want to delete this year completely from their memories. But today, you will be surprised to know that this year, when the country was struggling with the second wave of coronavirus, people of India were searching on the internet about cricket and the Indian Premier League more than beds and oxygen in hospitals. And the other big thing is that a large number of people in India were searching for Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra's caste on the internet this year. Google has released Internet search data for the year 2021, from which today you will know about the likes and dislikes of the people of India.

This year, Indians searched the Internet the most about the Indian Premier League, the Cowin App for the vaccination of Covid, the ICC T-20 World Cup, the Euro Cup of football and the Tokyo Olympics. That is, people searched about different sports more than COVID-19, oxygen and medicines.

The places people searched around them are kept in the category of Near Me. In this category, people most searched for the vaccination centre near them. COVID-19 Test Center at number two, food delivery restaurants at number three, oxygen cylinders at number four and at number five, people searched about coronavirus hospitals near them. Apart from this, the youth also searched the driving school near them on the internet. Tiffin Service and Lung CT Scan were also included in Near Me's Top Ten Trends.

Talking about personalities, people read a lot on the Internet about Neeraj Chopra, who got India the first gold medal in Olympic Games in Athletics. The interesting thing is that during this time people also tried to know what Neeraj Chopra's caste is. After Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra and Elon Musk were among the top five personalities in this list.

Talking about the world, there too, cricket was searched the most at number one, second and third. The American Basketball League at number four and the Euro Cup of Football at number five were searched, in which riots broke out in the final. There was a lot of discussion about this news at that time because the western countries had described the festival of Diwali as a super spreader but did not understand any moral responsibility on the crowd that came on the field during the Euro Cup. Overall, sports, sportspersons, films, film personalities and mobile phones dominated the minds of the youth across the world this year.

Talking about Twitter, the most retweeted tweet by the government in India this year was of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This tweet was made by Prime Minister Modi on March 1, 2021, at 7 am, in which he told that he has got the first dose of the vaccine. This tweet has been re-tweeted nearly 45,000 times.

The most re-tweeted tweet in the field of business was from Ratan Tata, former chairman of TATA Group, which he posted on 8 October 2021, when TATA Group bought Air India from the Government of India after 68 years. In this tweet, he wrote, Welcome Back, Air India. This tweet was re-tweeted about 82,000 times.

In the year 2021, Covid-19 was at number one among the top FIVE hashtags trending in India on Twitter. #FarmersProtest at number two, #TeamIndia at number three, #Tokyo2020 at number four and #IPL2021 at number five

And nowadays, conversation on social media is considered incomplete without emoji. So this time, the top ten emojis on Twitter in India were the hand-folded emoji, which also signifies Namaste, is also a symbol of congratulations and this emoji shows that this year people have prayed a lot with folded hands. Now, this prayer was made for the victory of the Indian cricket team or for the people who lost their lives in COVID-19, there is no data on this. But you can definitely understand from these trends what the people of India did this year and whether they would like to delete this year from their memories or not.