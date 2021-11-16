DNA Special: What India can learn from Australia?

You must have seen the final of T20 World Cup yesterday and many of you will be very disappointed and wished that India won this World Cup instead of Australia. So today, we will tell you what the Indian team can learn from the Australian team. By now, most of India's players would have reached their respective homes and would be spending time with their families. But they need to learn a lot from Australia today. We tell you five such big lessons.

Australia's team is called the Beast of World Cricket, that is, a team that cannot be easily defeated. Australia is the team that has won the most (eight) ICC Trophies in the whole world. Out of these, this team has won the ODI World Cup five times, won the ICC Champions Trophy twice, and now the T20 World Cup has also been won by Australia for the first time. Australia has not only achieved success but has also set the standards of success. Yesterday, most people wished for Australia's defeat and New Zealand's victory. This is also a measure of success, be successful in such a way that the world waits for you to lose and you keep on winning because of your talent and skill. You would not have seen such hunger for success in the Indian team and our players.

When the teams of Australia and New Zealand were playing in the final match yesterday, it seemed that two great teams are playing with great players. These were the world's best 22 players on the field. How well a team plays whose basics are strong, the Australian team showed it to the world and New Zealand team also proved it.

New Zealand's team lost, but even in this defeat, it was a victory for them. Batting first, they gave Australia a target of 173 runs, which was not a small target. In this match, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made the fastest fifty in the history of T20 World Cup Final. He scored 50 runs in 32 balls. But this record was also broken in this match and Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh scored 50 runs in 31 balls. What consistency is and how efforts are made, these two teams told the world yesterday. And if the Indian team wants, this dedication and effort towards the game can be learned from both these teams. You can learn what best means.

Many times when we look at India team, this consistency is not visible. When the whole team gets out for 100, we say that today was not our day. And when the team scores 200 runs, we say that today was India's day. But this is not the case with Australia. They did not win the T20 World Cup change.

If you look closely at the game of Australia and New Zealand during this entire World Cup, then you will feel that these two teams are run machines for whom nothing is above cricket. Whereas on the other hand, looking at the players of India, it seems that they still need to do a lot of work on their physical and mental fitness.

Cricket is not the most popular sport in Australia. Rather it is Horse Racing. People do not go there to watch cricket matches, but events like Horse Racing, Rugby and Motor Sports are most seen there. But despite this, Australia's team has the highest number of ICC titles.