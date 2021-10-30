DNA Special: What if India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup Final?

What will happen if the final of the T20 World Cup is played between India and Pakistan? This will not become the final of the World Cup but the final match of the World War and religion will be bigger than the game. In the game of cricket, googly is the delivery in which the ball spins in the opposite direction after bouncing. And something similar seems to be happening in this T20 World Cup as well.

Like India, the New Zealand cricket team has also lost its first match to Pakistan. And now the second match between the two teams is to be held on 31 October i.e. this Sunday. If India defeats New Zealand in this match, then there is every possibility that New Zealand's journey in the World Cup will end here. Because India will have to play three more matches after this, in which it is facing Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. All these three teams are very weak in front of the Indian team and it is expected that India will win these three matches easily.

And if this happens, then only the teams of India and Pakistan from Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals, where they will play against the top two teams of Group 1. In simple words, now the next match between India and Pakistan can only happen in the final of the World Cup and if it happens then it will be the biggest match ever. And maybe even in the matter of viewership, this match can create many new records.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the India-Pakistan match was watched by 27 crore people on TV. While there were 5 crore people who watched the live telecast of this match through a digital medium. Accordingly, the total viewership of this match was around 32 crores. You can understand how big this figure is from the fact that the total population of America is 32 to 33 crores. You can say with a guarantee that if the final of the World Cup is held between India and Pakistan, then it will benefit the ICC, BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

However, it will become a match of religion. It will become a match of Hindu Vs Muslim and it will be like the final match of World War, not of the World Cup. Because Pakistan cannot get a bigger platform for cricket jihad than this. And most of all, if Pakistan's team loses the final to India, then perhaps, it will be difficult for their players to go to their country Pakistan.

India is a secular country, where you will find many variations. Here you will also find people bursting firecrackers on Pakistan's victory and you will also find people breaking TVs on India's defeat. But it is not so in Pakistan. For Pakistan, the match against India is not a match but a religious war, in which Pakistan's team wants to see Islam win. So today we have already told you this prediction of the final to be played on 14th November so that you can get ready for this match.