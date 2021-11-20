DNA Special: Was farmers' protest against the laws or PM Modi?

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws passed by the country's Parliament after 418 days. Many people are calling it Modi's masterstroke, many people are calling it farmers' victory, opposition parties are considering it as their victory, Khalistani are considering it as their victory and the country's 'tukde-tukde gang' is also applauding today. So whose victory is this and whose defeat is this?

Showing great heart and humility, the Prime Minister announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws. But farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmer organizations have decided that this movement will continue even now. The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has said that it has also demanded the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and till this does not happen, this movement will continue. Rakesh Tikait has said that he will not end the movement until the constitutional action to abolish agricultural laws is not completed. He has also said that now he wants a separate law for MSP i.e. Minimum Support Price of crops and this demand should also be fulfilled by the government.

From the words of Rakesh Tikait, you can understand that this movement is not really about agriculture laws, it is to remove Prime Minister Modi. Today, even if the central government made the law of MSP, this movement would not end. Because these people do not want to remove the law but Prime Minister Modi.

Going against the expectations, Prime Minister Modi today tried to take democracy out of Parliament. But those who are sitting outside are saying that till the government does not repeal these laws in Parliament, they will continue to agitate. Therefore, if you also felt that this farmer movement would stop from this evening itself then you are wrong. Right now, these roads continued to be surrounded like this and you will have to wait for the winter session of Parliament.

Today we feel very sad for the farmers of the country who wanted to improve the agriculture sector of India. Barring Punjab and Haryana, farmers in the remaining 26 states and 8 union territories of the country wanted these agricultural laws to be implemented. But due to a handful of farmers from two states, the country could not adopt this agrarian reform. These farmers of our country will be very disappointed today. But it would be ironic to say that the opposition parties of our country are happy to declare it their victory. Today, Rahul Gandhi also made a tweet on this and wrote that this is the victory of the country's 'Annadata'. Imagine the movement which was limited to the farmers of two states, how can it be the voice of the farmers of other states of the country.

You must have noticed that the faces of the opposition parties have come down today. But still, everyone is looking at this decision in their own way and is telling their victory.

Today, this decision is also being linked to the assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. And it is being said that the central government has taken this decision not in the interest of farmers but in the interest of elections. This is not true. These laws came into force on 27 September 2020 last year. After that, BJP won the Assam elections, won 77 Vidhan Sabha seats in Bengal, where earlier it had only 3 seats, won Panchayat elections in Gujarat and UP, won by-elections in many states. If today's decision had been taken keeping in mind the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, then the question is, how did BJP win these elections in the country after the implementation of the laws?

The practical thing is that elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh and elections are not won by arrogance but only humility paves the way for victory. There are elections not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Punjab where maximum farmers have been involved in this movement. That is why Prime Minister Modi accepted with humility that perhaps he could not explain his point to the farmers properly and somewhere there were shortcomings. But you should also understand the relevance of this decision, Prime Minister Modi has taken this decision on the occasion of 552th Prakash Parv of Sikhs. It was on this day that the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born.

Guru Nanak Ji used to say that some benefits are not visible to anyone. There is an anecdote from his life. Once his father sent him to a village by giving him some money and asked him to buy cheap food items from there and sell them in another village at a higher price. His father was a businessman and the basis of the success of a business is to earn profit. Guru Nanak bought food and went to another village to sell it, but on the way, he found some hungry sadhus, who had not eaten anything for many days. Guru Nanak distributed all the things he had bought to those sadhus. His father got very angry on this, but Guru Nanak said that what else can be more beneficial than filling the stomach of hungry sadhus? It is a different matter that no one sees this benefit.

You may not even see the benefit of the decision taken by the Prime Minister on the day of Prakash Parv, but he humbly conveyed his words to the farmers across the country and started a new relationship between the government and the real farmers.