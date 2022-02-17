DNA Special: Vote marathon of politicians on Ravidas Jayanti

Yesterday, the whole country was celebrating the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. Now, you will think what is special about it? Ravidas Jayanti falls every year. But this time, every big leader was seen offering prayers at the Ravidas Temple. Prime Minister Modi first reached the Ravidas Temple in Delhi and his pictures went viral all over the country. And then, gradually, all the big leaders of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh started celebrating Ravidas Jayanti.

So today we will tell you what is special about this time's Ravidas Jayanti. In the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, whichever party gets the blessings of Sant Ravidas, the chances of that party winning will increase.

The birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas is celebrated every year on the day of Magh Purnima. But this time suddenly Ravidas Jayanti became so important that senior leaders of all parties were seen having darshan at the Ravidas Temple. That is, today all the roads were going towards the temples of Sant Ravidas.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today distributed langar at the Ravidas Temple in Banaras and later sat on the ground and ate langar. It is believed that the place where this temple is located in Banaras, where Sant Ravidas was born in the year 1450. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also visited the same Ravidas temple in Banaras.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the same temple in Banaras today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab Bhagwant Mann also visited the temple of Sant Ravidas in Jalandhar today where they also interacted with the people on the elections. That is, Ravidas Jayanti was discussed throughout the day today.

Now the question is why Ravidas Jayanti has suddenly become so important for all parties? In fact, 117 assembly seats in Punjab are going to the polls on February 20. That is, there are only four days left for voting.

Punjab is one such state in India, which has the highest number of Dalits in its total population. The number is 32 percent there. More importantly, 61 per cent of the total population of Dalits come from the Ravidasiya community alone. That is, the community which considers Sant Ravidas as its guru. And that is why every party is celebrating Ravidas Jayanti to bring this community with them.

The Ravidassia community has the greatest influence in the Doaba region of Punjab. Doaba means the area between two rivers. And these are the two rivers, the Sutlej and the Beas river.

A total of four districts fall in this area and the total population here is 52 lakh, out of which 12 lakh people belong to the Ravidasiya community. And these 12 lakh people, in the 23 seats here, prove decisive in defeat and victory.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress had performed brilliantly in this area. Then congress had won 15 seats, Akali Dal 5, Aam Aadmi Party two and one by independent candidate. But this time, there is a clash of thorns here. And there are two reasons for that.

It is believed that the votes of the Ravidasiya community are divided into three parties. Congress, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party. Aam Aadmi Party has joined this race since 2017. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, himself a Dalit, is a Dalit, so the Congress hopes that if it manages to keep the Ravidasiya community united with it, it can get as many seats in the region as it did last time.

But the BJP also has high hopes from the Ravidasiya community. In fact, the Ravidassia community wants that when the census starts again in the country, this community should be given the status of a separate religion, not as a part of Sikhism and Hinduism. And for this, a letter has also been written to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of this community. And the BJP knows that if it succeeds in winning the trust of this community, it can win some seats in the Doaba region.

Today you should also know who Saint Ravidas was? For this, first of all you have to understand about the bhakti movement. In the 12th and 13th centuries, when North India was controlled by foreign invaders and Hindus were being oppressed, a social campaign called the Bhakti Movement was launched.

In this movement, Sant Kabir Das, the first Guru of the Sikhs. Poets and great philosophers like Guru Nanak Dev ji, Meera Bai, Surdas and Tulsidas were involved. And the purpose of this bhakti movement was to remove the orthodox beliefs and evils that exist in Hinduism.

Sant Ravidas was also an important link in this movement. And he is believed to have been born in the year 1450 in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh. And in some books, there is also a mention that Sant Kabir Das and Sant Ravidas were contemporary to each other. That is, both were great poets and thinkers of Banaras at the same time.

The voice of Sant Ravidas became so popular in his time that his voice was remembered by people of different groups and religions. And later, the holy religious texts of the Sikhs, called Adi-Granth, included 40 poems of Sant Ravidas and since then he has been given the status of a guru in Punjab.

If we talk about the history of Sikhism, then Sikhism does not have a caste system, but still in history, Dalits of Punjab did not get equal status on adopting Sikhism, due to which their separate Gurudwaras and Deras were established by Dalit Sikhs at different times. One of these major Deras is that of Sant Ravidas, which is present in Jalandhar, Punjab.

This Dera was established in the early 20th century but today it occupies a very important place for all parties in Punjab. Because these parties know that the support of the Ravidasiya community means a direct advantage in the 23 seats of Doaba. And that is why today every leader is celebrating Ravidas Jayanti.