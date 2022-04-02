DNA Special: Volcanoes of ice hint at possibility of life on Pluto

Today we will take you on a trip to Pluto in space, where scientists have found icy volcanoes and there is hope that there may be life on Pluto.

You must have observed some children who sit at the back of the class and who do not have much interest in studies. Such children are called backbenchers and Pluto is also a Backbencher Planet in our Solar System.

It is called the Dwarf Planet. That is, it is like a planet, but its size is not equal to that of a planet. However, now there are possibilities for life there.

Some pictures of Pluto have been released by the US space agency, NASA, in which Ice Volcanoes are visible. That is, through these pictures, icy volcanoes are visible on Pluto.

These photos were taken in 2015 under NASA's Horizon Mission, which was studied for seven years and now scientists have concluded that Ice Volcanoes are visible in these pictures. They also believe that such icy volcanoes have not been found on the eight planets in our solar system to date. One more thing, they are different from volcanoes on Earth. That is, they do not spew gas and lava or molten stones. Rather, a huge amount of ice comes out of these volcanoes.

These volcanoes may have been made of ammonia and water for which scientists also use the term Frozen Liquid. NASA has identified 10 such ice volcanoes on Pluto, whose height can range from one kilometer to seven kilometers.