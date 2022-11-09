DNA Special: UK prepares 'artificial blood'; know how it can revolutionise the medical profession (file photo)

Scientists have succeeded in preparing artificial blood in the lab. And for the first time in history, blood prepared in the lab has been transfused to two people. To see how artificial blood performs in the human body.

These clinical trials have been done in the UK. The credit for this goes to the scientists of Cambridge and Bristol University, who have achieved the feat after 10 years of research. Scientists say that no side effects have been seen so far in this clinical trial.

If trials are successful, it will be the biggest medical achievement in human history. According to the scientists working on this research, the positive results of this clinical trial can extend the life span of people who depend on regular blood donors to win over diseases like thalassemia and anaemia.

The biggest goal of this research is to develop blood from those rare blood groups that are often difficult to find. Scientists are preparing to conduct trials of this artificial blood in at least 10 healthy volunteers.

These volunteers will be given blood transfusions twice at an interval of four months. One of them will be normal blood and the other will be given artificial blood prepared in the lab. With this, it will be able to know how long the blood made in the lab remains in the body.

According to experts, producing it on a large scale is a complex and extremely expensive task. It will cost a lot to develop this blood in the lab, although the team of scientists has not given any concrete information about it.

Like Britain, scientists in Japan also claimed to make blood in the lab many years ago, but whether they succeeded, or what were the results, no such information was made public. But British scientists have started their trials by making artificial blood. It is expected that in future no one will die due to lack of blood in any corner of the world.