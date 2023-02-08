DNA Special: Turkey-Syria earthquake turns cities into graves, know chilling aftermath of tremors

Aftermath of Turkey earthquake (Photo - Reuters)

The earthquake in Turkey has now left only mountains of debris there. Yesterday morning's earthquake showed Turkey and Syria their worst tragedy ever. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has turned the buildings of the cities into graves. Many of those who were sleeping peacefully in these buildings will never wake up again.

This disaster has become one of the biggest tragedies of this century. This earthquake will scare the world for many years. Nature took a turn and took the lives of thousands of people with it. Earthquake has told us the real status of us humans who consider ourselves safe by building buildings. Because of this earthquake in Turkey, over 5000 people have been reported dead till now.

Over 3000 people have died in Turkey alone, while over 20,000 people have been left injured due to the massive magnitude of the tremors. Over 1600 people are dead in Syria while over 3500 are left injured. Temporary houses have been built for those left displaced.

The devastation in both the country is so high due to the massive earthquake that more than 11,300 buildings have been left destroyed. 50 countries from across the world have sent in aid but due to severe cold, rainfall, and snowfall, rescue operations have become extremely difficult.

The temperature in Gaziantep, which was the epicenter of the earthquake, is minus 5 degrees. From this, you can understand how difficult it is becoming to save the people trapped in the debris. However, so far the rescue teams have safely evacuated more than 7800 people from 10 provinces of Turkey. In the areas where the earthquake has caused the most damage, electricity and gas supply are closed.

Signs of life are being searched from inside the debris. Rescue teams are making every possible effort from their side so that a maximum number of people can be saved in time. Since it is very cold in Turkey, the people trapped in the debris have less time. As the days go by, it becomes more and more difficult to rescue those trapped under the rubble, and the less likely they are to survive.

According to WHO, the number of people affected by the earthquake in Turkey can be up to 23 million. Of these, there are 50 lakh people who are below the poverty line.

More than 200 aftershocks have also been felt after this earthquake. That's why many precautionary measures have been taken. For example, an emergency has been imposed in 10 cities in Turkey. All schools and colleges are currently closed. More than 200 flights have been cancelled. Not only this, the President of Turkey has announced 7 days of national mourning.

The biggest concern of the rescue teams is the freezing cold in Turkey. People trapped in the debris are fighting a battle between life and death every moment. Being buried under the debris, cold, and rain, their hopes are steadily diminishing.

Temperatures are below zero in many cities of Turkey. The temperature in Kahra-Man-Maras is minus 3 degrees Celsius, in Gaziantep, it is minus 5 degrees Celsius, and in Osmania, it is minus 2 degrees. Apart from this, the temperature in Adiyaman is 0 degrees Celsius.

When there was an earthquake in the year 1939, more than 30 thousand people died. The devastation in this earthquake is much bigger. It is feared that the death toll will break the previous record.

There are traces of devastation, there is a pile of debris, there are lives trapped in the pile, and there are tears of people standing in search of their loved ones. You must watch this report, and feel the pain that the people of Turkey are feeling at this time.

Today the whole world has come forward to help Turkey. It is the identity of our being that even if the relation of one country with another is not good, in difficult times everyone stands together. This is the symbol of India's ideology of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

