DNA Special: Truth behind increasing diabetes cases in India

DNA is a family show and that's why we want you to watch our analysis today with your whole family and friends because today in this analysis we are going to tell you about a big danger hovering around you and your family. This danger is nothing but diabetes. Due to our bad lifestyle and food habits, diabetes is becoming common in every household.

According to the latest survey of ICMR, the total number of diabetes patients in India has crossed 10 crores which means 30 million more than the population of Britain.

The total population of the United Kingdom is 70 million, whereas, in India, the number of diabetes patients has crossed 100 million.

The patients of diabetes in India have become equal to the country in itself.

Even more frightening is the fact that the number of diabetic patients has been increasing continuously for some time. ICMR survey shows that in the last 4 years, the number of diabetic patients in India has increased by 44%.

Moreover, the number of people who are at risk of getting diabetes soon is even more, according to the survey, there are about 13 crore 30 lakh patients in India, who are prediabetic and who are likely to develop diabetes in the near future.

Earlier the International Diabetes Federation had estimated in the year 2019 that by the year 2030, the number of diabetes patients in India would cross 100 million, but we have already crossed this scary figure 7 years ago and today the country is suffering from diabetes.

11.5 percent of the population has become diabetic. In this also there are 30 million people who have become victims of it in the last 4 years. These figures show that today we are really on the verge of becoming a diabetic state and its capital is Goa famous for tourism.

Goa has the highest prevalence of diabetes, with a rate of 26.4%, whereas Uttar Pradesh, although having the highest population, has the lowest incidence, with a rate of 4.8%. Except for prediabetes, the study found that urban areas had a greater prevalence of all metabolic NCDs than rural ones. 315 million people in the country had excessive blood pressure, 254 million had generalised obesity, and 351 million had abdominal obesity, according to nationwide research. In addition, hypercholesterolemia, or elevated cholesterol, affected 213 million people.

Today, 17 percent of the diabetic patients in the whole world are from India, that is, on average one out of every 6 patients is Indian. Not only this, the number of people who lost their lives due to this disease is also not less. According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, in the year 2021, a total of

Now you must be thinking that whether this danger cannot be avoided. It can be avoided, in fact, diabetes was earlier considered to be a disease inherited from parents but today most of the people with diabetes in India are suffering from diabetes. The patients are those who have fallen prey to it due to bad lifestyle, it is called Type 2 Diabetes and if these people improve their lifestyle a little bit, then they can save themselves from this disease.

Diabetes is mainly of two types - First type one diabetes - This is a disease that can be genetically transferred to you, that is, if someone in your house has diabetes, then you are also vulnerable to this disease.

There is another type of diabetes, Type 2...and Type 2 diabetes is mainly a lifestyle disease, doing little or no physical activity, not controlling diet, not sleeping well, and increasing stress are the main causes of type 2 diabetes.

Some doctors claim that you can be completely diabetes free if you are in the early stages of the disease.

In a recent research done in India, 60 such people aged 18 to 60 years were given 20 grams of almonds which is about 17-18 almonds to eat half an hour before eating. Their diet was controlled and they were asked to walk daily for 45 minutes. This was done for about three months. After three months, the blood sugar level of 33% of these people had come to normal, that is, the risk of diabetes had been averted from them.

So, diabetes can be controlled with a good diet and a healthy lifestyle.