DNA Special: Truth behind distribution of hateful pamphlets in Indore

Representative Image

There are many people in the country who, by calling themselves secular, have remained servants of a particular ideology. These are people associated with anti-Hindu ideology, in whose psyche books anti-Hindu is considered as true secularism. In the definition of their secularism, it is not written to consider all religions equal. Instead, it has been written to misrepresent the traditions related to Hinduism or to make fun of them.

People with such ideology have made an idea in mind for years. They have imposed a picture in our society. They say that the incidents of religious conversion in love relationships, which Hinduist organizations call 'Love Jihad', are wrong. According to these pseudo-secular people, there is no such thing as love jihad. Rather, such incidents are nothing more than the love affair of two adults. There is nothing like love jihad.

Even in matters of religious conversion, these people call forcefulness voluntary. For the people who have lived many decades in such ideology, now we have brought a piece of special news. This news has come from Indore.

Special leaflets were being thrown in Muslim areas in Indore for the last few days. A Hindu family also lived in these mohallas and colonies. This pamphlet also reached their house. In this pamphlet, Muslim girls have been advised to avoid Hindu youths. In this pamphlet, citing Islam, Muslim girls have been warned to stay away from Hindu youths and not fall in love with them.

Now you think that the pseudo-secular people, denying the cases of 'Love Jihad', give the name of love to the relationship between Hindu girls and Muslim youths. How would he be reacting to this incident? Many Hinduist organizations oppose the love affairs of Muslim boys and Hindu girls, which involve conversion or pressure, by saying that they are wrong. Such Hinduist organizations are called orthodox, enemies of love, violators of freedom and don't know what. Now what to say to the people who act like this?

Now we will tell you about that pamphlet, in which Muslim girls have been warned not to love Hindu boys in the name of Islam. In this, two organizations have been described as conspirators. They have been intimidated even by taking the name of those organisations.

There are three parts to this letter. In the first part, pressure has been created on Muslim girls. In the second part, wrong information has been served by taking the name of Hindu organisations. In the third part, Muslim girls have been intimidated on the pretext of a big conspiracy.

This is an open letter written for Muslim girls. At the top is the face of a Muslim girl, half-covered with a burqa, and the other half uncovered.

An attempt has been made to brainwash Muslim girls in the name of 'imaan'. It says that the value of their faith is more than 7 lands and 7 skies.

In the first few lines of the open letter, an attempt has been made to pressurize the Muslim girls.

Then after this, by taking the names of Hindu organizations like RSS and Bajrang Dal, this lie has been spread that they are making 10 lakh Muslim girls infidels every year. Confusion has also been spread by taking the name of Amravati city that more than 800 girls have become infidels there. Muslim girls have been threatened that Hindu youths are trapping Muslim girls with the help of social media.

At the end of the letter, Muslim girls are advised not to be lured by happiness, gifts, and money. The words written at the end also mean that if you are in love with a Hindu youth, then break up immediately and for this you will get the help of a youth of the society.

It came to light when this pamphlet was thrown in the Raoji Bazar area of Indore. Police have registered a case against 8 to 10 unknown people in this case under section 153 i.e. disturbing social harmony. Police is also looking into this matter by linking it with the recent modus operandi of Love Jihad and the film 'The Kerala Story' on ISIS. In fact, it is believed that like Love Jihad, an agenda is being run to spread the idea of 'Reverse Love Jihad'.