DNA Special: Truth behind catastrophic event of Titanic submersible implosion

Have you heard of the term dark tourism? Dark tourism means visiting places where there are traces of an accident or tragedy. Wherever people go, they see the remaining names and traces of that accident or tragedy.

The Titan Submarine, which conducted dark tourism of the wreckage of the Titanic ship which is buried in the Atlantic Ocean, was buried in the sea near the Titanic ship. This submarine went to show the wreckage of Titanic on the evening of June 18 with four tourists including the pilot. After five days of searching, on the night of June 22, the US Coast Guard announced that the wreckage of the Titan submarine has been found in the Atlantic Ocean.

This debris has been found in the sea at a depth of 1600 meters from the wreckage of the Titanic ship. According to the US Coast Guard, there was an implosion in the Titan Submarine. The submarine is believed to have exploded due to some technical fault after which the submarine suddenly disintegrated due to the pressure of the water. 5 parts of the 22 feet long Titan Submarine have been recovered in the wreckage.

At present, the remains of any passenger's body have not been found in the debris of Titan. But it has been confirmed that all 5 people aboard the submarine were killed.

There were five people aboard the Titan Submarine whose life has been lost in this accident. The first name is - 58-year-old British businessman Hamish Harding who was the owner of Action Aviation, a company that sold private jets.

In the year 2022, he also went on a space trip with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin company. Harding had helped the Indian government in bringing cheetahs from Namibia. The second and third names were of billionaire father-son of Pakistani origin - Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood. Shehzada Dawood, 48, was the vice president of the chemical-to-energy company Agro Corporation.

The fourth name is Stockton Rush. Rush was the founder and CEO of Oceangate, the company that operates Titan. Stockton Rush himself was operating the Titan Submarine.

The fifth name is that of the French explorer Paul Henri Nargiole.

Paul, 77, was known as Mr Titanic. He was in the French Navy. For the first time in 1987, he went into the sea to see the wreckage of Titanic. Since then till now he had traveled till this debris 35 times.

Oceangate, the company that operates Titan Submarine, has expressed grief over the accident.

On Sunday, the Titan Submarine headed toward the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. About two and a half hours after that, the contact was lost.

16 aircraft including a modern C-130 Hercules, P-8 were engaged in the search and rescue of this submarine. Rescue teams conducted search operations in an area of about 26,000 kilometers in the ocean. The last location of Titan was recorded near the Titanic ship itself. Shortly after the disappearance, some signals related to the explosion were also found on the radar.

But the rescue operation for the missing Titan submarine was becoming extremely difficult.

Ships from many countries that went to find the submarine could not find the submarine. Hence a remotely operated vehicle, ODESSAUS 6K joined the search operation. This remote-operated machine discovered the pieces of the Titan Submarine buried in the bottomless depths of the ocean.

This ODESSAUS 6K ROV is made by a US company. It is a remote-controlled vehicle that can easily go to a depth of 19,000 feet. This machine scoured the entire ocean surrounding the Titanic ship to find the 21-foot-long Titan Submarine. After many hours of searching, ODESSAUS finally found the wreckage of the Titan Submarine.

The ODESSAUS 6K is equipped with a high-quality video camera. It has two robotic arms which can be controlled remotely.

About 7.4 feet high and 5 feet wide, this ROV is fitted with a sonar that can easily detect underwater objects. Apart from this, equipment and sensors have also been installed to take samples of the things present in the depths of the sea.

Everyone involved in this submarine journey was fully aware of the risk they were taking. In the year 2021, the American company Oceangate started Titanic Tourism to show the wreckage of Titanic lying in the Atlantic Sea.

This company takes 2.50 lakh dollars i.e. about 2 crore rupees from a person to take them on Titanic tourism. This journey starts from St. John Newfoundland, Canada. The company takes up to 5 people at a time to the site of the wreck of the Titanic. On this tour, Titan Submarine takes passengers to a depth of 19,000 feet of sea where the wreckage of Titanic is present.

About 25 feet long, this submarine has 96 hours of oxygen for 5 people. While the journey takes a total of eight hours. It takes two hours to go 4000 meters into the sea, four hours to see the Titanic, and then two hours to come back.

This company, which earns crores of rupees from the dark tourism hobby of the rich, claims that Titan Submarine is the most modern and advanced submarine in the world but this accident has failed all the claims