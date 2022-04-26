DNA Special: The truth about painting deal between Gandhi family and Rana Kapoor

File Photo

The Gandhi family, which commanded the Congress, needed so much money that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had to sell a painting of her father, late Rajiv Gandhi, so that she could get her mother Sonia Gandhi treated in America. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sold this painting to the then CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, for Rs 2 crore. The deal was signed in 2010. Rana Kapoor is currently in jail on charges of money laundering. The painting was made by the famous painter MF Hussain.

But the news is not only that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sold her father's painting to Rana Kapoor, but the bigger and shocking news is that Rana Kapoor has claimed that he was forced to buy this painting.

Rana Kapoor, in his statement to ED, has told the full story of the deal of this painting. He has claimed that Murli Deora, a senior union minister in the UPA 2 government, had pressured him to buy the painting. Apart from this, Rana Kapoor was also lured with the Padma Bhushan award. That is, by trying both fear and greed, Rana Kapoor was forced to buy Rajiv Gandhi's painting for 2 crores.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's letter, that has come out through ED sources, was written to Rana Kapoor in 2010 thanking him for buying the painting. In this letter dated June 4, 2010, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes that the painting was presented to Rajiv Gandhi at the centenary celebrations of the Congress in 1985.

Priyanka further wrote that Rana Kapoor wrote a letter to her on June 3, 2010. And on the same day, Rana Kapoor also paid Rs 2 crore to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra through a cheque. Priyanka has clearly stated that this is a full and final payment for this painting. After this, Priyanka has expressed the hope that Rana Kapoor will keep this painting.

The twist

In his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rana Kapoor said that he did not buy the painting out of his own happiness but was forced to do so.

Now the question is, who forced the former CEO of a big private bank of the country to buy a painting. The answer is also given by Rana Kapoor. He has named the late Murli Deora, Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government, and his son Milind Deora. Rana Kapoor in his statement said that around 2010, Milind Deora visited his home and office several times in Mumbai. Milind Deora wanted Rana Kapoor to buy a painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to the ED's charge sheet, Milind Deora made several calls and messages to Rana Kapoor. But Rana Kapoor did not want to buy the painting. So, Rana Kapoor ignored Milind Deora's calls and messages several times. Apart from this, Rana Kapoor also tried to avoid meeting with him so that he did not have to buy this painting.

According to Rana Kapoor, when he did not listen to Milind Deora, his father Murli Deora put pressure on him. Murali Deora warned that if Rana Kapoor did not listen to him, he and Yes Bank may have to face the consequences. Murli Deora also said that if Rana Kapoor did not buy the painting, then his relationship with the Gandhi family would not be formed. It became difficult for Rana Kapoor to ignore this threat of a Union Minister.

In the ED charge sheet, Rana Kapoor has said that in 2010, Murli Deora invited him to dinner at his bungalow in Lodhi Estate in Delhi. He was the petroleum minister in those days. Rana Kapoor claims that Murli Deora told him in clear terms that the result of delaying in buying this painting will not be good. Rana Kapoor and Yes Bank will suffer. If Rana Kapoor does not listen to him, then his relationship with the Deora family will deteriorate. Apart from this, Rana Kapoor will also lose the opportunity to have a good relationship with the Gandhi family.

Just imagine, a Union Minister was threatening the CEO of a big private bank in the country to buy a painting from the Gandhi family at a throwaway price. And if they don't, they'll have to pay the price.

But Murli Deora didn't just threaten Rana Kapoor, he also gave greed with, of the Padma Bhushan award. It is considered the third highest civilian award in the country. This has also been revealed by Rana Kapoor in his statement to the ED. Murli Deora told Rana Kapoor that he deserves the Padma Bhushan award but if Rana Kapoor does not finalize the painting deal soon, he will not be able to get the award.

Rana Kapoor has said in the charge sheet that after the threat of Murli Deora, he decided to buy the painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore under compulsion. Because he did not want to buy enmity with two big political families, i.e., the Gandhi family and the Deora family.

According to the ED's charge sheet after receiving the threat, Rana Kapoor hesitantly started the process of buying the painting. Rana Kapoor paid Rs 2 crore through cheque from his bank account. The handover of paperwork and painting took place at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office in New Delhi.

However, Rana Kapoor has also clarified that he has not met any member of the Gandhi family. That is, he has never met Priyanka, Rahul or Sonia Gandhi. Rana Kapoor claimed that Milind Deora was pressurising him to buy these paintings for 2.5 crores but he bargained and persuaded Deora for 2 crores.