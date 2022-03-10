DNA Special: What is the true character of America?

You can judge the true character of America from the fact that today when Putin has warned that Russia may stop its crude oil supplies to the international market, US President Joe Biden is considering lifting sanctions on Iran.

The US has said it can lift sanctions on Iran so that Iran can sell its crude oil in the international market. The US has also called for the lifting of sanctions on Venezuela, so that it can also sell crude oil to other countries. That is, at one time, the US, which put pressure on the whole world to not by crude oil from Iran and Venezuela, saying that it would take strong action against them. India was among them but continued to buy crude oil from Iran.

But today, the same US is talking about considering removing the sanctions from these countries for its own benefit.

In fact, America is a selfish country, which only looks at its own interests. The United States talks about war and peace, but it is the largest arms-selling country in the world. It accounts for about 37 percent of the global arms market. The United States calls the nuclear programs of other countries a threat to the peace of the world but it is the only country in the world to have used nuclear weapons for the first and last time. Even today, the United States is the world's second largest nuclear power.

Similarly, the US does big things on human rights, lecturing countries like India on racial discrimination. But in the same U.S., there is racial discrimination against people of African descent. Apart from this, the US also gives big lectures to the world on the restoration of democracy and describes itself as the champion of democracy. But in the Middle East countries, it supports governments that are led by radical forces for its own benefit.

Today, Russia is facing the most economic and other sanctions of any country in the world. In the case of the US, no others except for countries like China have imposed any sanctions on it. This is the case when the US has ruined more than 15 countries around the world, entrenching them in war by making false accusations. It does this on the basis of five things.

The first is the restoration of democracy.

The second is a violation of human rights.

The third is to scare the world by posing the threat of chemical and biological weapons.

The fourth is to describe a country's nuclear program as a threat to world peace.

And the fifth is terrorism.

Based on these, the US has so far destroyed many countries. In countries like Afghanistan and Iraq, it has sent its forces and created war-like situations. While the truth is that the pretenses on the basis of which the US started military conflicts in these countries have never been proved right.

For example, the US said that Saddam Hussein in Iraq had developed chemical weapons that could disrupt world peace. On that basis, it invaded Iraq and eventually sentenced Saddam Hussein to death. But to this day, it has not been proven that Iraq had chemical weapons.

Now, the big question is whether any country or international institutions like the United Nations imposed any sanctions on the US for human rights violations. The answer is, no country has imposed any sanctions on the US on these issues.

You may recall, nine innocent civilians were killed in an operation by the US military in Kabul last year and even then, the United Nations did not blame the US for human rights violations. Do you know why these institutions can't impose sanctions on countries like the US?

This is because the United Nations, WHO, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and all such institutions have been created by the US and western countries and they get the most funding from these countries. Now think, why would the institutions in which the US will have influence impose sanctions on it?

For example, Russia has alleged that there are 30 laboratories in Ukraine where the Ukrainian government was developing biological weapons with the help of the US. And the US itself has also acknowledged that biological labs are being run by its funding in Ukraine, where only research was being done. Now imagine, what would the US do if such labs were being run in countries like Belarus or Syria with the help of Russia. The US would describe these labs as a threat to world peace and start a war by sending its troops there.

However, one of the worrying things here is that both the US and Russia are accusing each other of having biological weapons and it is being said all over the world that if such weapons are used in the future, then these two countries will escape their responsibility by blaming each other and the world will have to face a pandemic like COVID-19 again.

Today, China has also made a very big statement. China has described the US and NATO as responsible for this war, saying that it is these countries that have pushed Ukraine towards war.

It is clear from this statement that now after World War II, the world is getting regrouped again and the poles of power are changing. In this new world order, two big countries like China and Russia are together. While the strength of the US and EU countries is decreasing and their influence is disappearing. Most importantly, America's trust deficit has increased significantly. That is, no country is ready to trust it anymore.

After World War II, the US guaranteed security to many countries. Among them were countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Germany. But now these countries are afraid to trust the United States. South Korea today is worried that if North Korea attacks it in the future, then will the US send its troops there to help or run away from its responsibility by imposing economic sanctions. Similarly, Taiwan fears what will the US do if China does what Russia did in Ukraine because it understands that if there is a war, America will not come to help.