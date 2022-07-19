DNA Special: The ticking time bomb of climate change scorches Europe

Photo: Reuters

Today, we will tell you how the time bomb of climate change is ticking. On one hand, lakhs of people are being affected by heavy rains and floods in India. On the other hand, people are losing their lives due to heat in Europe.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till July 20, and in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till July 21. These are the states where many rivers are already flowing above the danger mark due to heavy rains. Therefore, more rain means that the flood season is also going to increase. Apart from this, there is also a danger of landslides in mountainous areas. Overall, the flood season is going on in India and climate change is also one of the reasons for this.

But now, let us take you to another part of the world, where people are getting scorched by the heat and because of this people are also losing their lives. In fact, European countries are colder than Asian countries. If the temperature reaches 20 degrees here, then it is a big deal for the people. But in Britain, Spain, France, Portugal, Italy and Turkey, the heat is breaking all records. In Portugal, 659 people have died in the last 7 days due to heat. In many cities the temperature has reached 40 degrees. More than 90 percent of Portugal's area is facing drought this summer. And today's temperature in Paris was recorded at 39 degrees. Scientists are citing climate change as the reason for this. But one reason for the increase in heat is also the fires in the forests of Spain, Portugal and France.

This is the first time that the mercury has reached near 40 degrees in Britain. In view of the heat in the UK, a health emergency has been declared. Till 5 years ago in July, the temperature used to hover around 20 degrees, today it has reached 40 degrees.

From the first week of July in Britain, this time the heat started showing its color with the increase in temperature. Like India, hot winds, ie, heat waves are not blowing ... but the increase in temperature has broken all the records of heat. The public has become so stricken with the heat that the only question is what will happen next.

Why is the heat increasing every year?

The weather in the UK has been changing in August for the last two years. Now coolers and ACs are running in homes. The British had never felt this heat. The scientists of Britain are also puzzled due to this heat at this time. Because the roads are breaking in many areas. Glass roofs are melting. People are desperately searching for cool places

The temperature in London was 39 degrees on Sunday, it was 40 degrees on Monday. Glasgow, where people slept with blankets in August, has reached 30 degrees Celsius. It's 38 degrees in Norwich. For the past several days, people living in Europe are getting an idea of ​​what is the orgy of temperature. In many Paris parks, the grass has been completely consumed.

In Europe in July and August, when the temperature exceeded 20 degrees, it was considered to be extreme heat. People were not used to facing more heat than that, but this time in July, the temperature has crossed 30 degrees in almost the whole of Britain and it is feared that 40 degrees of torture may also have to be faced in the coming days.

Large parts of Europe are currently scorching by the heat. Tourists from all over the world come here for summer holidays. But this time European countries are suffering from the heat. Many countries have declared it a national crisis

Today's temperature in Paris has been recorded at 39 degrees. The temperature in Rome was recorded at 37 degrees, The temperature in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, was recorded at 38 degrees. In many cities of Portugal, the temperature reached near 40 degrees.

Now because of this heat, many countries in Europe are facing a serious crisis. Due to the terrible heat, forest fires have broken out in France and Spain, which have spread to residential areas. In France, about 14,000 people have been evacuated from residential areas near forests. Water cannons are being used from helicopters on forest fires in Spain, but the whole area is of mountainous areas, so the fire has been raging continuously for several days.

No country in Europe has any solution to avoid the wrath of the weather. They are telling a time table to reduce carbon emissions to deal with climate change, but no one has a final date. No one is able to tell how long the pollution will be under control. What is the government doing? Why is the temperature increasing? People are compelled in front of the anger of nature.