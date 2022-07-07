Headlines

Analysis

DNA Special: The pothole problem of Indian cities and its fatal side effects

Between 2013 and 2017, 14,926 people died due to potholes on the roads across the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 06:32 AM IST

A 37-year-old bike rider died in an accident in Thane on Tuesday. There was a big pothole due to rain on the road which this person took to go to his work. The road was full of water, so this person did not see this pit. He fell down and was then crushed by a bus coming from behind.

The name of this person was Monish Irfan. His only fault was that he was true to his work even in the rain. But this pit or, you can say, this government negligence killed him. But the irony is that the death of this person did not become big news for the media of our country.There are so many people in our country who die due to government negligence and are never even talked about.

India in potholes

Between 2013 and 2017, 14,926 people died due to potholes on the roads in our country. This figure was much higher than the number of people killed in terrorist attacks. But has anyone been held responsible for the death of these people?

An NCRB report in the year 2018 states that out of the total deaths in accidents in the country, 5 percent of the deaths are due to open manholes or potholes.

Apart from this, according to information received from an RTI, there were 639 incidents of drowning in open manholes, gutters and sea in Mumbai between 2013 and 2018, in which 328 people died. The BMC had reported last year that there are more than 900 potholes on the roads of Mumbai. Whereas the number of such pits in Delhi is 1,357, as per information given by the PWD of Delhi.

At the same time, the number of such pits in Bangalore is 9,500. The number of these potholes in Bangalore is also high because people there complain to the administration through a mobile app. That is, if people start complaining in Delhi and Mumbai too, then there will be so many potholes in these cities that it will be difficult for our system to respond.

In Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, there are 11,000 such roads, where there is at least one pothole. That is, every third road in Chennai has potholes. Because of these potholes, accidents happen every day. But the sad thing is that no one's feelings are hurt by this.

Often whenever such accidents come to the fore, the governments of our country go back after expressing their regret. 

The British ruled our country for 200 years and committed many atrocities on the people. After independence, big leaders ruled our country and left the people of the country as a voting machine only. Governments never allowed any such system to be created, in which the public could also take account of the work of the government and demand better services like a private company.

Any plan like building roads and bridges in our country remains incomplete like this for many years and the people of the country waste many years of their lives standing in traffic jams because of that.

