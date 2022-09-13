DNA Special: The dangerous side effect of antibiotics overuse

File Photo

The way we are taking antibiotics continuously, it may be beneficial for now but this benefit is going to prove to be the biggest loss in life. Because when you are seriously ill, antibiotics will not affect you at all. An ICMR report says that even some patients admitted in the ICU are no longer being affected by antibiotics, and this is a matter of biggest concern.

Can you believe the fact that many decades ago people used to die due to minor scratches? But this is true. Because at that time there were no antibiotics and minor wounds and scratches could not be treated. Because of this, this wound gradually became fatal.

In the year 1928, suddenly an antibiotic called penicillin was born from the lab of Dr. Alexander Fleming. It was the world's first antibiotic. Due to this miracle drug, the life of humans has increased by many years.

Antibiotics gradually became an important part of our life. But today we are taking antibiotics without any thought. So today in DNA we will analyse the mentality and side effects of taking antibiotics like snacks.

In common language, antibiotic means medicines that act against bacteria. But now the effect of antibiotics on our body has started decreasing or it is not able to control or kill bacteria.

According to a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research i.e. ICMR, there is a apprehension that many patients in the country will no longer be affected by the drug 'Carbepenem'. According to the report, this is happening due to eating more antibiotics. Carbapenem is a potent antibiotic drug prescribed to patients with pneumonia and septicemia admitted to the ICU. Septicemia is a blood infection. That is, in case of both these diseases, there will be no use of giving the medicine which was given till now.

According to the report, the effectiveness of specific types of antibiotics used in the treatment of pneumonia has also decreased. The effectiveness of these antibiotics against pneumonia was 65 percent in the year 2016, which has come down to 45 percent in 2020 and has come down to 43 percent in 2021.

According to this report, it has been found in research that those bacteria which antibiotics are not able to control or eliminate, have increased rapidly. And if it is not corrected in time, it can give rise to an epidemic in the coming days. Many such bacteria have been identified in this report on which antibiotics are not effective.

Here it is also important for you to know that serious patients are admitted in the ICU. In such a situation, if antibiotics do not work, then the question becomes of life and death of the patients.

Actually, antibiotics were used a lot during Corona. People ate antibiotics even when it was not necessary. Doctors also fiercely prescribed antibiotics after and during viral infections like colds and flu. The result is that when antibiotics are actually needed, they stop working on the body.

Now you should see the report of The Lancet which focuses on the use of antibiotics unnecessarily or without medical advice. This report came last week and the information given in it is shocking.

The biggest thing is that this report is on the use of antibiotics in India in 2019 before Corona. According to this report, more than 507 crore doses of antibiotics were consumed in India in the year 2019. According to the report, people in India take antibiotics without thinking and do not pay attention to the harm caused by it.

Only 12 antibiotic molecules account for 75% of the total antibiotic consumption in India. That is, Indians are using these 12 antibiotics the most. According to the report, the most commonly used antibiotic drug in India is Azithromycin. In 2019, Azithromycin 500 mg drug was consumed the most in India. After this, the antibiotic used the most was Cefixime 200mg.

The most worrying thing is that 47 percent of such antibiotics are being used whose formulations have not got regulatory approval. The report said that India does not have a robust system to monitor and prevent antibiotic use, so much antibiotics are being used.

In terms of the number of tablets, India has the highest number of antibiotics consumed in the world. According to a report released last year, per capita antibiotic use in India has increased by 30 percent in the last decade i.e. from 2010 to 2020. Whereas in the last decade, the total antibiotic use has increased by 47.40 percent

Between 2000 and 2010, the highest antibiotic use in the world has increased in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Today, after 77 years, the words of Alexander Fleming are being proved right. You will be surprised to know that every year millions of people die due to antibiotic resistance all over the world. That is, when an antibiotic is given when there is an infection, it does not work at all.

According to a study, 1.2 million people died in 2019 due to antibiotic resistance. That is, the antibiotic medicine did not affect them at all and the disease they were infected with died. This figure is more than the number of people who die every year from malaria or AIDS.

According to another report, by the year 2050, the death toll from antibiotic resistance could be 10 million per year. In this, 20 lakh people can die every year in India.,

It is said that doing too much in life is always dangerous. And if you do this while eating excessive medicine, then think how much you are putting your life in danger. So change your habit of taking antibiotics on your own. Whenever there is any problem, consult a doctor because medicine is not toffee, which is eaten without understanding.

