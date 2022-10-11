DNA Special: Suspicious establishments on Bet Dwarka island ring alarm bells over India's internal security

Representational image

The Gujarat government has recently undertaken a mega demolition drive on unauthorised structures, including commercial and religious establishments, in Bet Dwarka, an island off the Okha coast in the Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Police and administration cited national and coastal security as the reason for razing illegal structures since this is the infamous sea route for trafficking drugs and arms that fuel terrorism.

Even the police have no information about these unauthorised structures. When the police also got information about the illegal construction being built in the strategically important, Bet Dwarka, it came into action.

According to security agencies, some people were making illegal constructions by occupying such lands which is strategically important and such constructions could pose a threat to India's internal security.

In the 2008 Mumbai attack, Kasab's entire team had reached Mumbai from Karachi via sea. The sea distance from Karachi to Mumbai is about 883 km. Kasab and his terrorist team had covered this distance by boat.

Why Bet Dwarka is important for India?

As far as Bet Dwarka is concerned, it is a small island surrounded by sea from all sides. It is strategically important because it has residential areas, where unwanted people, by setting up their base, can be successful in entering the main areas of India. The sea distance between Bet Dwarka and Karachi is about 342 km.

So, this distance is much less than Mumbai. That is why security agencies fear that illegal constructions being built in Bet Dwarka may prove to be a safe haven for Pakistani terrorists who can attack different areas of India.

According to security agencies, the Signature Bridge, connecting Bet Dwarka and Okha, is about to be completed in the next few months.

According to police and security agencies, most of the fake mausoleums and buildings were illegally constructed around the Signature Bridge and just in front of the Indian Coast Guard station.

The associated fear was that people living in the illegal construction could closely monitor the military activities of the Indian Army. It is because of these 2 big fears, that the administration took major action in Bet Dwarka. At present, all illegal constructions have been demolished.