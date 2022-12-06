DNA Special: Sudden cardiac arrests in India a post-Covid effect? (file photo)

Several cases have occurred these days where people are dying due to heart attacks while laughing, playing, dancing and singing. Recently, a bride died of a heart attack at the wedding stage in Lucknow just after her garland ritual.

While in Varanasi, a man died while dancing at a nephew's wedding. 59-year-old comedy King Raju Srivastava had a heart attack in the gym. Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, also died of a heart attack. TV actor Siddharth Shukla was 41 years old. He too could not survive the heart attack.

From common people to celebrities, all are suffering cardiac attacks. But have you noticed that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the cases of heart attack have increased a lot? Has the pandemic really affected people?

A heart attack used to be considered a disease of the elderly, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, even young people are losing their lives due to heart attacks.

The way heart attack cases have increased in the country, it is bound to raise a question -- whether only people who have been Covid patients are getting heart attacks or are there other reasons?

Even before the Covid pandemic, people did die of a heart attack in the country, but with the change that has come in this trend in the last two years, it has been seen that anytime and anyone is getting a heart attack. Suffering from heart disease or having a cardiovascular issue isn't an uncommon occurrence these days.

Whether it is a youth of 20 years or an old man of 70 years. And the side effects of the corona pandemic are also responsible for this. However, there has not been any study related to the connection between the Covid epidemic and heart attacks in India.

But the same trend is witnessed globally according to studies that have been done at the international level.