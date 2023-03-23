DNA Special: Strong earthquake tremor in Delhi NCR a warning sign? Know prediction of stronger tremors

Representational image

The residents of Delhi NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir were left shaken to their core and felt tremors of earthquake continuously for 40 to 50 seconds. Last night at around 10 pm, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook the ground so much that people came out of their homes. Even the people who were accustomed to mild earthquake tremors got scared when the ground didn’t stop shaking even after minutes.

The tremors of the earthquake felt slow at first, then after a while, the intensity of the earthquake increased so much that people were forced to leave behind their belongings and rush outside their houses to save their lives.

There was more fear among those in Delhi NCR who are living in high-rise societies, as the earthquake tremors came just a few months after the destructive earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which left towns leveled and strong, high-rise buildings reduced to rubble.

Afghanistan was the epicenter of this 6.6-magnitude earthquake. That's why its big impact has been seen on Pakistan and India, its next-door neighbours. Videos from Pakistan newsrooms went viral where anchors were seen reading the news as the tremors shook their cameras and tilted the frame, leaving them anxious.

Even though the epicenter of the earthquake may be Afghanistan, this earthquake became a source of fear for the people of Delhi-NCR. People started to fear that an earthquake might strike again in the near future. The reason is that for a long time, there is talk of an earthquake of magnitude 8 in the Himalayas and Hindukush region. For this reason, when earthquake tremors occur in the Hindu Kush region, fear increases among the people.

On February 6 this year, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, causing massive destruction. More than 3,500 people died in this earthquake. Thousands of people were injured. Due to this earthquake in Turkey, there was large-scale devastation.

Many are viewing this earthquake as a warning sign, as previously, experts had predicted that an 8-magnitude earthquake will shock India, with its epicenter most likely in the Himalayan region. If this happens, then areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR will be left leveled.

Many buildings in these states are old and date back to the British era. If an earthquake of this magnitude hits India, this could lead to a similar situation to the devastations that took place in Bhuj, which left lakhs displaced from their homes.

