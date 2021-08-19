DNA Special: Story of Netaji's 'Great Escape' from Calcutta to Kabul

Some people in our country are comparing Talibanis with India's revolutionaries who fought for freedom against Britishers. But these people will not be able to spend a few days in Kabul even if they want because there, the Taliban will welcome them with bullets. Today, we will show you the story of a revolutionary of India who went from Calcutta to Kabul in disguise and then from there to Germany via the Soviet Union and from there, gave a new direction to India's freedom struggle. The name of this revolutionary leader was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

On this day in the year 1945, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died in a plane crash in Taiwan. Netaji, according to the official records of the Government of India, died in a plane crash in Taiwan. But even today, there are many questions and doubts about how much truth is there in this.

Netaji was not only a revolutionary, he also knew how to beat the British in his own game. Fearing this, the British imprisoned Netaji in Calcutta jail in July 1940.

Netaji wanted Germany's help for independence from the British. But it was not possible to do this while in the jail of Calcutta. So Netaji found a way. He started a fast unto death in jail. His health started deteriorating and under compulsion, the British government had to release him. On 5 December 1940, the British placed Netaji under house arrest. At that time, the British used to constantly monitor the house of Netaji so that he does not run away from there.

Meanwhile, under house arrest, Netaji started growing a beard, and without being noticed by the British, he sent a telegram to the leader of his party Forward Block, Mian Akbar Shah. Mian Akbar Shah was in Peshawar at that time, which is presently in Pakistan.

On Netaji's call, Mian Akbar Shah reached Calcutta from Peshawar.

To execute this plan, Netaji talked to his nephew Shishir. A plan was made to reach Dhanbad by car. After this, escaping from the eyes of the British, Netaji somehow reached Gamoh railway station near Dhanbad from where he caught a train to Peshawar.

On reaching Peshawar, he disguised as a Muslim Insurance Agent and changed his name to Ziauddin. Netaji wanted to go from Peshawar to Kabul and then via Kabul to Moscow. To mingle with the citizens of Afghanistan, Netaji started wearing Pashtun-like clothes. But the problem was that he did not know the Pashto language. To avoid being caught, he acted dumb and deaf. After this, he reached the Embassy of Italy in Kabul and on an Italian passport he travelled to Moscow. Then, he reached Germany via Italy from Moscow and asked Hitler for help in the fight against the British.

This plan of Netaji to reach Kabul from Calcutta is called 'The Great Escape'. That house still exists in the Shor Bazar area of â€‹â€‹Kabul where Netaji stayed for few days. In 1986, an MP of Forward Block had demanded that the Rajiv Gandhi government should buy this house, repair it and convert it into a museum. But the government replied that Netaji Ji stayed in this house only for a few days and if the Indian government starts buying every house like this, then many houses will have to be bought all over the world.

But the house where India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru stayed in London during the year 1910 to 1912, has the status of a heritage.

It is surprising that the governments that came after independence never respected the contribution of Netaji in the freedom struggle and did not even preserve his memories.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose resigned from the post of Congress President in the year 1939, respecting Gandhiji's wish.

He was the only leader who, for the independence of his country, went out of the country and formed an army called Azad Hind Fauj. He taught the people of India and especially the youth to fight for the freedom of the country. And gave the slogan "Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dunga" (You give me blood, I will give you freedom).

He had brought 9 countries of the world including Germany, Japan, Philippines, Korea, China and Italy in favour of India's independence.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had hoisted the Indian tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar in the year 1943 itself.

On 6 July 1944, Netaji called Mahatma Gandhi the Father of the Nation from Azad Hind Radio in Singapore. This was the first time that someone gave the title of Father of the Nation to Mahatma Gandhi. On 21 October 1943, he established India's government-in-exile in Singapore. He kept the charge of Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs with him. Because of this, you can also call him the first prime minister of the country.

Subhash Chandra Bose wanted to liberate the country during his lifetime. But Netaji's dream of independent India remained incomplete due to his untimely death. Although whether Netaji was martyred in the plane crash in Taiwan or not is still doubted.