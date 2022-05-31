DNA Special: Sidhu Moose Wala murder - Punjab’s remote control in the hands of people sitting in Canada?

Photo: PTI

For the last 24 hours, there has been a lot of talk about one news in our country. That news is about the 28-year-old famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala being openly murdered in Punjab. The responsibility of the murder has been taken by a gangster sitting in Canada named Goldy Brar.

How has the remote control of Punjab now gone into the hands of some people sitting in Canada?

The gangster who got Sidhu Moose Wala killed is in Canada. Last year, when there was a farmers' agitation, it was still being operated from Canada. The Khalistan movement that is launched to separate Punjab from India also operates from Canada. At the heart of this whole story is one country and that is Canada.

Gang war is believed to be the reason behind this murder. In fact, there are more than 40 gangs, big and small, in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. They are divided into two factions. Among them, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is being considered as the mastermind for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The big thing is that Lawrence Bishnoi, who runs this gang, is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. According to the Punjab Police, Lawrence Bishnoi took the help of his Canadian colleague Goldy Brar to get Sidhu Moose Wala killed and he himself claimed responsibility for the murder in a post on Facebook. The reason behind this is said to be the death of Vicky Middukhera.

Vicky Middukhera was also a gangster who was murdered in Punjab last year. In this murder, the name of Shaganpreet, the manager of Sidhu Moose Wala, had come up. That is why the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed that this gangster was murdered by Sidhu Moose Wala.

Due to this, Moose Wala was first given several death threats and later yesterday he was surrounded in the middle of the road and killed. In short, it seems that Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was due to a gang war. But what is to be noted is that the different gangsters in Punjab, their wires and the strings of this massacre connect with the same country and that country is Canada.

The gangster named Goldy Brar who has claimed the responsibility of this murder and lives in Canada, his real name is Satendrajit Singh and is a resident of Muktsar in Punjab. He has 16 cases of murder, illegal arms purchase and extortion in India and efforts are being made to bring him from Canada. However, the gangster feels that India's police and security agencies will not be able to do anything in Canada.

In 1987, there was a treaty between the Government of India and the Government of Canada, under which any offence punishable by one year or more, in such cases, the Government of India can approach the Government of Canada for the extradition of the accused. If the Canadian government and the court there consider the information provided by the Government of India to be serious, the accused can be sent to India. Under this treaty, gangster Goldy Brar can be brought to India. But the question is again about the Government of Canada, because even though there is a treaty between the two countries on the subject, over the years, Canada has not shown interest in sending the accused to India who are accused of spreading terror in Punjab.

Last year, the Indian government sent a list of 10 people to the Canadian government who are running a drugs racket in Punjab, but Canada has done nothing so far to hand over these people to India. There's a big reason behind it. The total population of Canada is 38 million. Of these, the population of the Sikh community is only five lakhs. But despite this, 18 of the 338 MPs in Canada's Parliament are from the Sikh faith.