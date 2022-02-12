DNA Special: Should schools be forced to adapt Madrasa system?

Today we will analyse the religious explosion in the schools of India, under which attempts are being made to implement the Madrasa system in the schools. The insistence on wearing the hijab, which started from Udupi in Karnataka, has now engulfed schools in other states like wildfire.

Now in schools and colleges from Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, there is a demand from Muslim girl students to attend classes wearing hijab. This is a series that will not be limited to the schools and colleges of any one state. That's why today we will tell you whether efforts are being made to Islamise schools in India. Informally, there are more than one lakh Madrasa's in India, where Muslim students have the right to offer prayers in between studies and Muslim girls can wear hijab and burqa to study in the Madarasa but people of a particular ideology now want to implement the same model of that Madrasa in those schools, which till now were left out of religious fundamentalism.

At this time, this fire of religious fundamentalism has reached many schools and colleges in the country and the insistence of Muslim girl students to wear the hijab has taken an explosive form. Till now there were reports from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai where Muslim girl students were asked to attend classes wearing hijab in schools and colleges but now this matter has also reached Rajasthan.

We have found a CCTV video of a private college in Jaipur, in which a 21-year-old Muslim student is seen entering her class wearing a burqa. The college management argues that for the last 8 years, there is a special dress code for the students, Before the developments in Karnataka, all the Muslim girls studying here were coming to the college without burqa and hijab.

But now, like in other states, Muslim girls in this Jaipur college are also demanding to attend classes wearing hijab and they say that no one can take away this constitutional right from them. Think how unfortunate it is that in colleges where the dress code is already in force, now even Muslim girls are refusing to follow it.

The matter first started in a college in Udupi, Karnataka, which should have been resolved at the local level but people of a particular ideology tried to give it a communal form and at this time the situation is that there are protests in many states including Maharashtra, Hyderabad, West Bengal, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh regarding the demand for hijab.

And surprisingly, these protests have nothing to do with the students studying in the school. Now, large demonstrations are being organised at the local level in different states by Islamic organizations and Muslim leaders. One such demonstration took place in Malegaon, Maharashtra, in which thousands of burqa-clad women participated without the permission of the police. The police have started an investigation by registering a complaint in this matter. However, our question is about the future of 25 crore children studying in those 15 lakh schools, who are being pushed into the fire of religion.

In this case, yesterday, the Karnataka High Court had given an important order, in which the court said that until the final verdict in the hijab case is announced, all the students of schools and colleges of the state should not wear hijab and saffron 'gamcha'.

The court has further observed, in their order, that people of different religions and languages ​​exist in India but even with these diversities, India is a secular country, which gives equal rights to its citizens to choose and practice their religion. But these constitutional rights are not unlimited and some restrictions can be imposed on them as per the need.

That is, the Constitution has given equal fundamental rights to the citizens of the country, but these rights are not unlimited. And if the judiciary and the governments of the country want, they can work to keep the constitution practical by imposing partial restrictions on it as per the need. The point you have to understand here is that it is not entirely correct to link the insistence on wearing hijab with constitutional rights.

It is also written in this copy that whether wearing hijab by Muslim girl students in the classroom is compulsory in Islam religion or not, it needs to be studied seriously.

Apart from this, the court has also said that India is a civilised society and no person here has the freedom to try to disturb the peace and harmony in the society.

Now our question is here to those Muslim girl students and organizations who talk about the constitution and democracy. Will they accept this view of the Karnataka High Court? Today we want to raise another big issue here - if religious fundamentalism is promoted in schools across the country, then what will be the difference between schools and Madrasa?

According to the Union Ministry of Minorities, in the year 2018-2019, the total number of Madrasas in the country was about 24000. Of these, there were about 5000 Madrasas, which were not recognised by the government.

However, this number is only for those Madrasas, which applied for government recognition. By the way, informally, there can be about one lakh Madrasas in the country. And out of these, 30 to 40 thousand Madrasas are in Uttar Pradesh only. There are three types of madrasas in India.

First, those which are recognised by the government and which get funding from the central and state governments.

Others are those who are recognised by the government but get funding from Islamic institutions and people of the Muslim community.

And the third Madrasas are those, which are neither recognised by the government nor do they get funding from the government.

Now the issue is that the Madrasas on which the government is spending crores of rupees, their main purpose is to give Islamic education to Muslim children. These Madrasas provide education till class 12th and in order to get funding from the government, these Madrasas also teach the subjects of mathematics, science, geography, and English to the children, but at the same time, more emphasis is given on religious education of the children. In Madrasas, children are taught from a young age about what is said in the Qur'an, Islamic laws, and other subjects related to Islam, and due to this many children are confined to the education of one religion. Now imagine, if this model of Madrasas is implemented in schools too, then what will be the difference between schools and madrasas?

The Constitution of India gives complete freedom to minorities to establish and manage their own educational institutions. It is mentioned in detail in Article 30 of the Constitution. Not only this, but the Constitution of India also ensures that Madrasas and other educational institutions run by minorities get financial help from the government.

Now the thing to understand is that Muslim girl students who feel that schools do not have rules, laws, and syllabus according to their religion, why do they not get educated in Madrasas, which have been given all rights by the constitution of India.

All rules are already applicable in Madrasas then why is there a demand to implement the same system in schools? This is our big question today.

What is happening right now is that some Muslim girl students do not want to get an education in Madrasas but she wants to implement the Madrasa system in the schools themselves.

The real teaching of religion is not that which destroys your power of thinking, understanding, and reasoning but the real teaching of religion is that which gives you the power to raise questions. You can choose yourself.

That's why you have to decide whether you have to radicalise your children in the name of making them religious or make them a better person by explaining the real meaning of religion.