DNA Special: Shocking revelations about the Udaipur, Amravati murders

Students shout slogans during a protest against the Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal murder case at South Campus in New Delhi | Photo: IANS

Many shocking details connected to the Udaipur killing have come to the fore. The two accused arrested by the police in this case are said to be connected with the Islamic organization Dawat-e-Islami.

This is the same organization which was founded in Pakistan’s Karachi and was subject of serious allegations for forced conversion in India. Now, new information that has come out about this organization is shocking.

About 325 km from Delhi in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of donation boxes have been found with the help of which this organization has received donations worth lakhs of rupees.

There are about 250 such shops in Pilibhat where these boxes have been kept by this organization to collect donations. The surprising thing is that even these shopkeepers do not know much about these piglets. City’s Maulana Zaratab Khan has alleged that the money deposited in these boxes directly goes to this organization and then this money is misused.

There are many madrassas and schools in Pilibhat which are being run by Dawat-e-Islami and if the money collected in these boxes is spent on promoting Islamic fundamentalism, then it is very serious.

More details about the Amravati killing

First Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded and murdered in Udaipur. Then later it was revealed that on June 21, Umesh Kolhe was also killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati because he had put a WhatsApp status in support of Nupur Sharma.

But now it is being told that Umesh Kolhe was not the only one who received death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma. Rather, other people of the city were also intimidated in similar cases.

Among them is the name of one Dr Gopal Rathi, who put a status on WhatsApp in support of Nupur Sharma. After this, he was threatened with death on his mobile phone. The person making the threat had given his name as Razik Mirza and also claimed that he was associated with Rehbar Sanstha. This is the same organization, whose founder Irfan Sheikh is accused of killing Umesh Kolhe.

Dr Gopal Rathi is not the only one in Amravati whom Islamic fundamentalists tried to intimidate. Apart from him, another person from the city was threatened by saying that if he supported Nupur Sharma then its consequences would be very bad.

