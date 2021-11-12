DNA Special: 'Shia' Muslim Hasan Ali the only reason for Pakistan's defeat?

Although the semi-final match of T20 World Cup yesterday was between Pakistan and Australia but by the end of the night, it had become a match between Shia and Sunni Muslims, in which Sunni Muslims of Pakistan are doing the batting of hate against Hasan Ali on social media because he is a Shia Muslim.

Hasan Ali is still being trolled in Pakistan, objectionable things are being written about him and it is also being said that during the match yesterday, he missed the catch of Australian cricketer Mathew Wade because he was a Shia Muslim and could not tolerate the victory of the Sunni-majority country i.e. Pakistan.

27-year-old Hasan Ali would never have imagined that the Pakistan cricket team for which he took 209 wickets in 8 years, won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, the people of same Pakistan would one day treat him as a traitor by calling him a Shia Muslim.

One of the reasons for this hatred towards Hasan Ali in Pakistan is his India connection. Hassan Asli's wife Shamia Arzoo hails from Mewat in Haryana. And that is the reason why she was also targeted in Pakistan for yesterday's defeat.

You will remember that when India's team lost to Pakistan in this World Cup, there was fake trolling of Mohammed Shami. At that time, the media of Pakistan and its players had advised the people of India to respect sportsmanship and sportspersons. Pakistani player Mohammad Rizwan, who offered prayers on the field in the middle of the match, expressed his sympathy with Mohammed Shami and wrote on Twitter that the game of cricket teaches people not to break but to unite.

But when similar trolling was done to Hasan Ali and he was said to be bad for being a Shia Muslim, Mohammad Rizwan did not even do a tweet in his support. What could be funnier than this?

The conflict between Shia and Sunni Muslims is as old as Islam is. When Prophet Muhammad died in the 7th century, the question arose as to who would now be the representative of Islam. The Muslims who considered Abu Bakr as the successor of Prophet Muhammad were considered Sunni Muslims. And for them Abu Bakr became the first Caliph of Islam. Those Muslims who considered Prophet Muhammad's son-in-law Hazrat Ali as his successor, were called Shias. And for them, Hazrat Ali became the first Imam of Islam. And since then, the conflict between these two communities started in Islam. At present, 80 to 90 percent of Muslims in the whole world are Sunni while the population of Shia Muslims is not much. Only a few countries like Iran, Iraq and Lebanon are Shia-majority.

After Iran, the largest number of Shia Muslims in terms of numbers are in Pakistan, where they are considered to be 10 to 15 percent of the population. Not only this, Shia Muslims have played an important role in the Pakistan movement. Muhammad Ali Jinnah himself was a Shia Muslim, who laid the foundation for the partition of India. But it would be called ironic that Pakistan, which was born because of a Shia leader, never a Shia Muslims.

Between 2001 and 2018, five thousand Shia Muslims were murdered in Pakistan. This shows that not just for Hindus, there is as much hatred for the Shia Muslims as well in Pakistan. And perhaps this is the reason why there is no trolling of Pakistani player Shaheen Afridi, who was hit for three sixes in a row because he is a Sunni Muslim. But Hasan Ali is hated for his community and in this, the media of Pakistan and the common people of Pakistan are not behind.

You will remember that when Pakistan defeated India, Pakistan's Home Minister Sheikh Rashid called the victory as the victory of Islam. But now when Pakistan lost to Australia, will they consider it as the defeat of Islam? Will Pakistan now say that yesterday Australia defeated Islam religion by five wickets? By the way, celebrations were also held in Balochistan on the defeat of Pakistan yesterday.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan team, was also probably afraid that the players of the team might target Hasan Ali. And perhaps that is why he told all the players after the defeat that no one would say anything to each other for this.