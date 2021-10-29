DNA Special: Shah Rukh Khan gets birthday gift in advance

Today's news is that Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Shah Rukh Khan must have heaved a sigh of relief today. And a picture of him has also surfaced, in which he is seen with his legal team. And after almost a month, people have seen a smile on his face. However, many people are also asking why the high court rejected the arguments of NCB against Aryan Khan which were considered to be very strong.

The matter was heard in the Bombay High Court for three days, in which one point is very important, which became the basis of Aryan Khan's bail. The NCB had argued in the court that the 6 grams of drugs found in this case with Arbaaz Merchant, Arbaaz Merchant, were for commercial use. That is, Aryan Khan and his friends were in contact with drug peddlers and were buying and selling drugs in large quantities. But the High Court did not accept this premise and said that such a small amount of drugs does not prove that Aryan Khan will be part of any conspiracy or drug network.

The court also rejected the contentions, in which it was said by the NCB that he regularly consumes drugs and on October 2 had also gone on the cruise for the same purpose. That is, the theory of the international drug network, which was put in the court by the NCB, was not considered completely correct on the basis of evidence. And Aryan Khan, his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha got bail. And we have come to know that when Aryan Khan was told in jail that his bail has been approved, his first word in conversation with the jail staff was - Thank you.

Aryan Khan will have to wait till Friday or Saturday for his release from jail because in this case, the copy of the court's judgment has not come yet. And till the time this copy is not sent to the jail administration, Aryan Khan will have to stay in jail. Today, after the court's decision, some pictures also came from Shahrukh Khan's house in Mumbai, in which Aryan Khan's younger brother and Shahrukh Khan's son Abram Khan was seen. For the first time after Aryan Khan's arrest, a family member appeared in this part of the house, so that you can understand how happy Shahrukh Khan and his family will be today.

A lot has happened in this case in the last 25 days. At first, the arrest of Aryan Khan was quite shocking. Then, NCB Zonal Director Samir Wankhede, who was investigating the case, was accused of extorting Rs 25 crore. It was because of these allegations of extortion that he had to come to Delhi and now an internal investigation has started against him in NCB. Apart from this, Mumbai Police has also started an investigation against him. That is, in these 25 days, this matter got very complicated and politics had also started in it.

This was a case in which the people of the country were very interested. On October 2, when the news came that NCB had detained 23-year-old Aryan Khan, people felt that nothing would happen to him because of being the son of such a big superstar. And they will be released within a few hours. But when Aryan Khan was sent to jail by the court for 14 days, people felt that now something more is happening. That is, the resentment that was there, in the beginning, turned into sympathy. And people started demanding to release Aryan Khan.

Another thing related to this case is that the whole country came to know about Aryan Khan. And who knows, you may soon get to see a new film of Aryan Khan. You will remember that after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the house of actor Sanjay Dutt. And he was arrested under TADA and Arms Act. Then, there were many such reports in the media that Sanjay Dutt has a connection with the underworld and he also consumes drugs. At that time there was a lot of anger in the country against Sanjay Dutt. But later in the year 2018, a film based on his life was made in the same country named Sanju, which did a business of Rs 590 crores all over the world and earned Rs 300 and a half crores in India alone.

That is, the same Sanjay Dutt whom the people of this country were abused at one time and were angry with, went to the cinema hall to see his film and had a change of heart towards him. So what do you know that tomorrow you may also see Aryan Khan in a film and that film may be seen by crores of people in this country?