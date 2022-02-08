DNA Special: Russia-Ukraine conflict - Why America is so aggressive about war?

The biggest international news at the moment is from Moscow, the capital of Russia, where French President Emmanuel Macron met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After Russia, Emmanuel Macron will also travel to Ukraine today, where an important meeting is scheduled to take place. Emmanuel Macron has shocked the US and other European countries by saying just before his visit that there could still be a deal between Russia and Ukraine that could avoid the possibility of war. America doesn't want that.

The US has said that Russia can start a war by invading Ukraine at any moment. And a report has also been published by its security agencies on this, which states that Russia is up to 70% ready to invade Ukraine. The US has also warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, its forces will reach Ukraine's capital, Kiev, within 48 hours and defend Ukraine's interests in the war. That is, countries like France are taking a soft stance on war, while America is doing provocative politics over war.

Now the question is, why is the U.S. so aggressive about war?

Whether there is a war or not, in both cases, weapons are very much needed. If a country feels that its sovereignty can be threatened and the enemy country can breach its peace by attacking it, then in such a situation, that country starts collecting more weapons.

That is, that country becomes a big buyer of weapons and that is what is happening in the case of Ukraine. Ukraine buys the most weapons from the US. In such a situation, the possibility of war or the occurrence of war, in both cases, is a lucrative deal for the US. And that's why he's playing an active role in this struggle. At present, 37% of the world's weapons are sold by the United States.

That is, to sell weapons, the Us maintains a situation of conflict in some country or the other around the world. For example, earlier he carried out military operations in Iraq. Then for 20 years in Afghanistan, it fought against the Taliban and now it is looking at Ukraine as a big buyer of weapons. And that's because if there is a war between Ukraine and Russia, more than one country will take part in it, and these countries will depend to a great extent on the United States for weapons.

Another point here is that most countries think that Ukraine will not be able to fight Russia for 48 hours. But it is also true that Ukraine is the 12th largest arms exporter in the world. And until 2010, it was counted among the top ten countries. And one of the reasons for this is Russia. Until 1991, both Russia and Ukraine were part of the Soviet Union, and most of the weapon factories that were set up for the Soviet Union were in Ukraine. When the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991, these factories and weapons technology came as a big gift to Ukraine, and by selling this technology, Ukraine continues to be a big player in the field of weapons.

That is, diplomacy is also being seen in this case and deployment is also being seen on the border. At the moment, Ukraine is surrounded by Russia on three fronts. Eastern Ukraine, North Eastern Ukraine and Northern Ukraine. Russia's 1.5 million soldiers are stationed along the nearly 450-km-long international border with Ukraine with dangerous weapons. But what's going on inside Ukraine's borders, you probably don't know.

Ukraine's military power is much lower than that of Russia. Therefore, regional security forces are also being developed in Ukraine, which aims to deploy 10,000 permanent and trained troops. And to prepare a defence force of a total of 1 lakh 30,000 soldiers.

For the world's biggest powers, Ukraine is like a chess board, through which they want to serve their interests. But for the ordinary citizens of Ukraine, it is a war of living and dying. And these people are leaving their jobs and training so hard in this cold weather.

Amid fears of war, the citizens of Ukraine and the people of other countries living there are also worried. Most Ukrainian citizens consider Russia to be the culprit for this conflict and there are frequent demonstrations against Russia in the capital. Many of them are also of Indian origin, who is not in favour of war. And they want this problem to be solved not by deployment but by diplomacy.