DNA Special: Reality of allegations of Congress's hate for PM Modi

Today, an incident happened in Punjab, which probably never happened before in the history of India. Prime Minister Modi was to attend a program in Ferozepur, Punjab, but on the way, some agitators blocked the road through which the Prime Minister was passing. During this, the Prime Minister's convoy was stuck for 20 minutes and his security personnel kept trying to open the road. In the end, when the road did not open, Prime Minister Modi had to return from there without participating in the program. This is an unprecedented lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, due to which his life could have been lost today. That is why while coming back he told the airport staff to thank his Chief Minister that he was able to come back alive. We feel that whatever happened in Punjab today is the beginning of a dangerous tradition.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh has clarified on this whole matter. He says that someone he knew tested positive for coronavirus, due to which he did not go to the airport to receive Prime Minister Modi. He also says that he had given this information to the Prime Minister's Office the night before. Channi has also denied any lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, BJP President JP Nadda has alleged in one of his tweets that at the time when the Prime Minister's convoy was stuck in Ferozepur, the SPG tried to contact the Chief Minister. Apart from this, a call was made in the Chief Minister's Office to talk to Charanjit Singh Channi, but there was no communication with him. It is also alleged that Charanjit Singh Channi did not take any immediate steps to remove the protesters, due to which, dangerous questions arise on the Punjab government and its intentions.

Today, when Prime Minister Modi was returning from Bathinda airport back to Delhi, he told the officials present at the airport that "Thank your Chief Minister that I was able to come back alive till here". How would he have felt during that time? Two big questions arise in this whole matter.

First, is this lapse in the security of the Prime Minister the result of the failure of the Punjab government and the police? Or was it allowed to happen under some conspiracy? Because imagine more than 200 policemen are not able to remove 50 people who are agitating.

It is important to understand here today that Narendra Modi is not the Prime Minister of BJP. He is the prime minister of this country. He is the leader sitting on the constitutional post of this country. Whatever be the ideology, this constitutional post should be respected by all. But it did not happen in this case. And we think this is the beginning of a dangerous tradition in the country.

Today, when this lapse happened in the security of the Prime Minister, Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV tweeted on this and wrote - 'Modi ji, How's the Josh?' Imagine, when there was such a big threat to the life of the Prime Minister of the country, at that time the Congress leaders were asking him for his enthusiasm. That is, in a way, were celebrating this event.

It was written from the Twitter handle named Dr Acharna Sharma that it is the gift of Dalit CM Channi ji that the PM came back. Otherwise, the public was looking for him at the crossroads. It is written on this Twitter handle that Dr Acharna Sharma is the spokesperson of Congress.

Another spokesperson of Rajasthan Congress Dr Vipin Yadav leaked the document of Prime Minister Modi's program on social media. In a tweet, he also wrote that the farmers boycotted because of the atrocities on them.

It is also a big contradiction that today, Congress is supporting the forces which were responsible for the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. From this, you can understand how far the level of politics has fallen in our country.

In 2015, when Prime Minister Modi was returning to India from a tour of Afghanistan, he suddenly decided to go to Pakistan. At that time, his plane had landed in Islamabad and from there he went to Lahore in a Pakistani helicopter to the residence of the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. It was also Nawaz Sharif's birthday at that time and his granddaughter was also getting married. Imagine, if the Prime Minister suddenly goes to Pakistan, there is no shortage in his security but when he goes for a program in a state of his own country, then the government and security system there completely fails.