DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha report card

Rahul Gandhi is no longer an MP after getting disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction. As per the Indian People's Representation Act, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest any election till 6 years after completing the sentence.

Rahul Gandhi lost from his traditional seat Amethi in the general elections of 2019. However, he managed to reach the Parliament by winning the election from the Wayanad seat of Kerala.

From 2019 to 2022, his total attendance has been 52 percent. During this time, he has not held any responsibility in the Congress party’s organisation structure. The national average for the attendance of MPs in the Lok Sabha is 79 percent. The average for the attendance of MPs from Kerala is 84 percent.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi participated in only 6 debates. The national average is 41. For Kerala's MPs, the average has been around 69.

Rahul Gandhi asked a total of 93 questions during this period. The national average is 169 questions. Every MP from Kerala asked 223 questions on average.

Rahul Gandhi did not present any private member bill in the 17th Lok Sabha. He was not present in 2 sessions. In 2 other sessions, his attendance was less than 40 percent.

From 2014 to 2019 in the 16th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was MP from Amethi seat of UP. His attendance was 52 percent while the national average for MPs' attendance was 80 percent and the average for UP MPs was 86 percent. Rahul Gandhi had taken part in 14 debates, whereas the national average was 67. MPs from UP participated in an average of 110 debates.